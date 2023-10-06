The Ground Beneath New York City is Sinking, Worsening Flood Risks

New research has revealed that different areas of New York City are experiencing both sinking and rising of the ground, contributing to increased flood risks. The findings were published in the journal Science Advances and tracked elevation changes in the city from 2016 to 2023 using a remote sensing technique known as interferometric synthetic aperture radar (InSAR).

The study, conducted by researchers from NASA and Rutgers University, discovered that the NYC metropolitan area is sinking at a median rate of approximately 1.6 millimeters per year. Certain locations, including Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, a runway at LaGuardia Airport, and Interstate 78, are sinking at a faster rate of over 2 millimeters per year. Although these numbers may sound small, they accumulate over time and contribute to the increased flood risk in the city.

The sinking can be attributed to various factors, including the aftermath of the last ice age, which resulted in elevated land that is now slowly returning to its original position. Additionally, some areas in New York City were built on top of landfills, exacerbating the sinking process.

The sinking is compounded by the effects of the ongoing climate crisis. Rising ocean levels and heavier rainfall have increased the frequency and severity of flooding incidents. Manhattan alone witnessed a sea level rise of over 4 millimeters per year between 2000 and 2022.

Residents of New York City have firsthand experience of the consequences of this sinking and increased flood risk. Despite significant updates to infrastructure, including LaGuardia Airport, the area still suffers damage from extreme weather events. Just last week, heavy rainfall led to flash flooding in subway stations, highways, and the airport.

In contrast to the sinking areas, the researchers also identified parts of New York City that are actually rising. Newton Creek in Brooklyn and the neighborhood of Woodside in Queens were found to be experiencing upward movement, at rates of approximately 1.6 millimeters and 6.9 millimeters per year respectively.

