NASA at ISRO upang Ilunsad ang NISAR Satellite Mission para sa Pagsubaybay sa Pagbabago ng Klima

In a joint effort to gain deeper insights into the impact of climate change on Earth’s ecosystems, NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) have announced the launch of the NISAR radar satellite mission in early 2024. This groundbreaking mission aims to provide comprehensive and detailed information on two key ecosystems: forests and wetlands, which play a crucial role in regulating greenhouse gases.

Equipped with advanced radar systems, the NISAR satellite will conduct frequent scans of Earth’s land and ice surfaces, capturing data every 12 days. This data will be instrumental in enhancing our understanding of the carbon capture and release processes within these ecosystems. Forests act as valuable carbon sinks, storing carbon in their trees, while wetlands hold significant amounts of carbon in their soil layers. Disruptions to these systems can intensify the release of carbon dioxide and methane, thereby exacerbating global warming.

The NISAR project scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Paul Rosen, emphasized the significance of this mission, stating that the radar technology aboard the NISAR satellite will offer a comprehensive perspective of the planet’s land and ice, providing crucial insights into their dynamic changes over time.

Forestry and land-use changes currently account for approximately 11% of net human-caused greenhouse gas emissions. By penetrating forest canopies and bouncing radar waves off tree trunks and the ground, NISAR will enable researchers to estimate forest cover density and monitor changes. This data will enhance our understanding of how deforestation across the globe affects the carbon cycle and contributes to global warming.

Despite covering only 5 to 8% of the Earth’s land surface, wetlands hold a significant amount of carbon in their soil, comprising approximately 20 to 30% of the total carbon. Wetlands also serve as the primary natural source of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, particularly when flooded. Conversely, when wetlands dry out, carbon dioxide is released as the stored carbon is exposed to oxygen. NISAR’s monitoring of wetlands will track flooding patterns, seasonal and long-term variations, and provide essential information for the management of these ecosystems in relation to greenhouse gas release.

In addition to its role in ecosystem monitoring, the NISAR satellite will collect data on land motion, aiding researchers in understanding various natural phenomena such as earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, landslides, and even glacial and sea ice movements. This multi-dimensional approach will provide a comprehensive view of the Earth’s changing dynamics.

With the launch of the NISAR satellite mission, scientists and policymakers will have access to a wealth of data that will contribute to informed decision-making and effective strategies in mitigating climate change and its detrimental repercussions on our planet.

