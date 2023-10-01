Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

Isang Makabagong Nasusuot na Patch para sa Patuloy na Pagsubaybay sa Glucose

ByMampho Brescia

Oktubre 1, 2023
A team of researchers from Penn State University has developed a wearable patch that can detect glucose levels in human sweat, as well as monitor body temperature and pH levels. Continuous monitoring of sweat can provide valuable insights into human health, particularly glucose levels in the body.

The wearable sensor utilizes a laser-modified graphene nanocomposite material to detect glucose levels in sweat. This material allows for real-time and non-invasive biomarker detection. Previous sweat biosensors faced limitations in detecting low biomarker concentration levels and variability in factors such as pH, salinity, and temperature. However, this novel device has overcome these limitations by accounting for variability and measuring glucose levels specifically for weeks at a time.

By using a laser treatment, the researchers were able to prevent “agglomeration” of the nanocomposite material, enhancing its performance. The device also takes into account fluctuations in sweat, pH, and body temperature caused by activities like exercise and eating, providing accurate calibration for glucose measurement.

The wearable patch is approximately twice the size of a postage stamp and is affixed to the skin with adhesive tape. It wirelessly transmits collected data to a computer or mobile device for real-time monitoring and analysis.

The sensor demonstrates notable sensitivity and stability over an extended period, making it a low-cost and convenient platform for continual analysis of sweat under diverse conditions. This innovation holds great potential for individual and population health, personalized medicine, and precision nutrition.

Overall, the wearable patch offers an efficient and reliable solution for continuous glucose monitoring, providing individuals with a convenient and accurate means of monitoring their health in real-time.

By Mampho Brescia

