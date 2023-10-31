A fascinating discovery has recently unfolded in the field of paleontology, shedding light on an ancient inhabitant of the seas. Through meticulous analysis of ancient bones, researchers have unearthed a new species of sea lizard that once roamed the oceans alongside dinosaurs. This carnivorous aquatic creature, named Jǫrmungandr walhallaensis, is believed to have existed approximately 80 million years ago, during the Late Cretaceous period.

The designation of Jǫrmungandr walhallaensis draws inspiration from the realm of Norse mythology, where Jormungandr was a legendary sea serpent. However, this sea lizard was far more than just a mythical creature. Its massive size, estimated to reach up to 24 feet in length, surpasses that of its contemporary counterpart, the great white shark.

Revealing characteristics that blend elements of lizards and snakes, the Jǫrmungandr walhallaensis adds a new dimension to the understanding of mosasaurs, a group of extinct marine reptiles. These ancient reptiles existed as a transitional species between two reptilian lineages, providing a missing link in the evolutionary puzzle.

The fossilized remains of Jǫrmungandr walhallaensis were fortuitously discovered in 2015 in the city of Walhalla, North Dakota. However, it was only through recent thorough examination that its classification as a new species was confirmed. The findings have been published in the esteemed Bulletin of the American Museum of Natural History.

Described as a creature resembling a scaled aquatic dragon, Jǫrmungandr walhallaensis possessed flippers, a shark-like tail, and intriguingly, what researchers affectionately refer to as “angry eyebrows.” Amelia Zietlow, lead author of the study, likens this enigmatic creature to a colossal Komodo dragon, marveling at its unique adaptation for a marine lifestyle.

Undoubtedly, the revelation of Jǫrmungandr walhallaensis provides valuable insights into the little-understood geologic period of the United States. Clint Boyd, a co-author of the study, emphasizes the significance of expanding our knowledge of the geographic and temporal timeline, enabling us to unravel the mysteries surrounding these fascinating ancient species.

