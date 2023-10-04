A new study conducted by the University of Oxford challenges the prevailing belief that natural rock weathering acts as a sink for carbon dioxide (CO2). Instead, the research suggests that rock weathering can also be a significant source of CO2 emissions, rivaling that of volcanoes. The findings, published in the journal Nature, have important implications for climate change modeling.

Rocks store a vast amount of carbon from ancient plant and animal remains, making them a crucial component of the Earth’s carbon cycle. During chemical weathering, certain minerals in rocks absorb CO2 when exposed to rainwater’s weak acid. This process helps counterbalance the continuous CO2 emissions from volcanoes, contributing to the Earth’s natural carbon cycle and maintaining habitable surface conditions.

However, this new study reveals that there is also a release of CO2 from rocks into the atmosphere, equivalent to the CO2 emissions from volcanoes worldwide. This additional process is not currently included in most models of the natural carbon cycle. The release occurs when rocks formed on ancient seafloors, containing organic carbon from buried plants and animals, are pushed to the Earth’s surface, such as during mountain formation. Oxygen in the air and water reacts with the organic carbon, resulting in the release of CO2. This challenges the commonly held assumption that weathering rocks are a CO2 sink.

Measuring the release of CO2 from weathering organic carbon in rocks has been challenging. In this study, the researchers used a tracer element called rhenium, which is released into water when rock organic carbon reacts with oxygen. By sampling river water and measuring rhenium levels, they were able to quantify CO2 release. However, obtaining a global estimate would be a significant challenge.

To upscale their findings, the researchers determined the amount of organic carbon present in rocks near the surface and identified areas where rapid exposure was occurring due to erosion in mountainous regions. They used a supercomputer to simulate the complex interactions of physical, chemical, and hydrological processes.

The results reveal many large areas where weathering rocks act as a source of CO2 emissions, challenging our understanding of the carbon cycle. Hotspots of CO2 release were found in mountain ranges with high uplift rates, such as the eastern Himalayas, the Rocky Mountains, and the Andes. The researchers estimate that the global CO2 release from weathering rock organic carbon is approximately 68 megatons per year.

This study offers valuable insights into the intricate dynamics of the Earth’s carbon cycle and highlights the need for more comprehensive models that account for the CO2 emissions from rocks. By refining our understanding of CO2 sources and sinks, we can improve climate change predictions and develop effective mitigation strategies.

Pinagmumulan:

– University of Oxford (no URL provided)