Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

Septiyembre 26, 2023
Nakikita ng Artipisyal na Katalinuhan ang Biological Signals sa Mga Sinaunang Sample na may 90% Katumpakan

Scientists have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) method that can detect subtle differences in molecular patterns indicative of biological signals in ancient samples. This breakthrough brings hope for the detection of life on other planets. The AI system, which was trained using 134 samples, successfully identified biotic samples and distinguished them from abiotic systems with 90% accuracy.

The researchers believe that the chemistry of life differs fundamentally from that of inanimate matter, and that there are “chemical rules of life” that influence the diversity and distribution of biomolecules. By deducing these rules, scientists can detect subtle signs of life on other worlds. The AI method relies on the idea that biomolecules retain information about the chemical processes that produced them. Therefore, if life exists on other planets, it is likely to exhibit similar distinctive patterns that can be quantified using AI.

This new method has the potential to be embedded in the sensors of future robotic space explorers, such as landers and rovers on the moon and Mars. It could also be used on spacecraft that orbit potentially habitable worlds like Enceladus and Europa. Detecting signs of life on other planets is a complex task, as organic molecules indicative of life degrade over time.

In addition to its potential for extraterrestrial exploration, the AI method can be used to study ancient samples on Earth. For example, it can be employed to analyze the 3.5 billion-year-old rocks in Western Australia, which are thought to hold the world’s oldest fossils. The presence of bacteria in these rocks would suggest that life thrived on Earth much earlier than previously believed.

This research offers exciting possibilities for the field of astrobiology. By combining artificial intelligence with advanced sensors, scientists may be one step closer to solving the age-old question: are we alone in the universe?

– Mga pamamaraan ng National Academy of Sciences
– NASA

