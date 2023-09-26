Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

agham

Bagong Paraan para sa Pag-aaral ng Mga Liquid na May Nabuo na Negatibong Presyon

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Septiyembre 26, 2023
Bagong Paraan para sa Pag-aaral ng Mga Liquid na May Nabuo na Negatibong Presyon

Scientists have developed a novel method for studying the metastable state of liquids with negative pressure. By encapsulating the liquids in optical fibers, the researchers were able to measure pressure using light and sound waves. This breakthrough could lead to new discoveries in thermodynamics and chemical reactions.

Pressure is defined as a force per unit area acting perpendicular to a surface of a solid, liquid, or gas. Normally, pressure values are always positive. However, liquids have the ability to exist in a metastable state with negative pressure values. Even a tiny external influence can cause the liquid to collapse into one state or another, similar to sitting at the top of a roller coaster.

To study this metastable state, the scientists combined optical and acoustic wave techniques. They encapsulated small amounts of liquid in closed optical fibers and measured the influence of pressure and temperature in different states of the liquid. Sound waves acted as sensors to examine negative pressure values with high precision and spatial resolution.

Measuring the exotic state of negative pressure typically requires complex equipment and safety precautions. However, the researchers developed a simple setup using light and sound waves. The fiber used in this method is as thin as a human hair.

The researchers believe that this new method can provide deeper insights into the thermodynamic dependencies of this unique fiber-based system. It also has potential applications in monitoring chemical reactions in toxic liquids and investigating hard-to-access areas of thermodynamics.

The collaboration between research groups in Erlangen and Jena has led to new insights into thermodynamic processes on an easy-to-handle optical platform.

Pinagmulan: Nature Physics

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Kaugnay na Post

agham

Rare Run of Four Supermoon para sa 2023 Matatapos Ngayong Biyernes

Septiyembre 26, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
agham

Ginagaya ng NASA ang Gravitational Waves ng Ating Galaxy

Septiyembre 26, 2023 Robert Andrew
agham

Ang Chandrayaan-3 Mission ng India ay Nahaharap sa Kawalang-katiyakan habang Nananatiling Offline ang Lander at Rover

Septiyembre 26, 2023 Robert Andrew

Naiwan ka

agham

Rare Run of Four Supermoon para sa 2023 Matatapos Ngayong Biyernes

Septiyembre 26, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
agham

Ginagaya ng NASA ang Gravitational Waves ng Ating Galaxy

Septiyembre 26, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
agham

Ang Chandrayaan-3 Mission ng India ay Nahaharap sa Kawalang-katiyakan habang Nananatiling Offline ang Lander at Rover

Septiyembre 26, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
agham

Isang Lalaking Wexford ang Kumuha ng Mga Nakagagandang Larawan ng Northern Lights sa Kanyang Hardin sa Likod

Septiyembre 26, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments