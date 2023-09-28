Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

agham

Natuklasan ng James Webb Space Telescope ng NASA ang Carbon Dioxide sa Europa

ByMampho Brescia

Septiyembre 28, 2023
Natuklasan ng James Webb Space Telescope ng NASA ang Carbon Dioxide sa Europa

Astronomers using NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) have made a significant discovery by detecting the presence of carbon dioxide on Europa, one of Jupiter’s icy moons. This finding sheds light on the composition and potential habitability of this mysterious moon.

The researchers utilized the JWST’s Near-Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec) instrument to observe the frozen surface of Europa in the infrared spectrum. Through their observations, they were able to pinpoint the existence of carbon dioxide in a specific region on the moon’s surface.

What’s particularly intriguing about this discovery is that the carbon molecules detected on Europa did not originate from meteorite impacts or other external sources. This suggests that they are naturally occurring on the moon itself, potentially through internal processes.

Europa has long been a target of scientific interest due to its subsurface ocean of liquid water. The presence of carbon dioxide adds another intriguing layer to the moon’s potential habitability. Carbon is a fundamental building block of life as we know it, and its presence could indicate the possibility of organic compounds on Europa.

Future missions, such as NASA’s Europa Clipper, will further investigate this fascinating moon and work towards answering the question of whether Europa could support life. The discovery of carbon dioxide is a crucial step in understanding the complex environment of this distant world.

Sanggunian:

– NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope: https://www.nasa.gov/webb

– Space.com: https://www.space.com/

By Mampho Brescia

Kaugnay na Post

agham

Pag-unawa sa Interstellar Objects Sa pamamagitan ng X-ray, Sabi ng Mga Siyentipiko

Septiyembre 30, 2023 Robert Andrew
agham

Generative AI Explores the P vs NP Problem: Mga Insight mula sa GPT-4

Septiyembre 30, 2023 Robert Andrew
agham

Inihayag ng Pag-aaral ang Epekto ng Methane Cycling sa Arctic Lakes sa Climate Change

Septiyembre 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Naiwan ka

agham

Pag-unawa sa Interstellar Objects Sa pamamagitan ng X-ray, Sabi ng Mga Siyentipiko

Septiyembre 30, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
agham

Generative AI Explores the P vs NP Problem: Mga Insight mula sa GPT-4

Septiyembre 30, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
agham

Inihayag ng Pag-aaral ang Epekto ng Methane Cycling sa Arctic Lakes sa Climate Change

Septiyembre 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
agham

Itinakda ng NASA at SpaceX ang Petsa ng Paglulunsad ng Oktubre para sa Psyche Mission

Septiyembre 30, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments