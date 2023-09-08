Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

Ang Perseverance Rover ng NASA ay Gumagawa ng Oxygen sa Mars

ByGabriel Botha

Septiyembre 8, 2023
NASA’s Perseverance rover has achieved a significant milestone by producing oxygen on Mars. Using its Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment (MOXIE) device, the rover converted carbon dioxide into oxygen over a period of two years. This groundbreaking experiment has generated 4.3 ounces (122 grams) of oxygen, enough to sustain an astronaut for three hours.

The successful production of oxygen on Mars holds tremendous potential for future human exploration of the planet. The ability to generate oxygen from the local resources could enable astronauts to “live off the land” and establish a sustainable presence on Mars. The Red Planet’s atmosphere is 95% carbon dioxide, making it an abundant source for oxygen extraction.

MOXIE not only provides breathable air for astronauts but also has the potential to produce rocket propellant. The capacity to create oxygen and rocket fuel from Mars’ atmosphere is crucial for long-term lunar missions, the development of a lunar economy, and the eventual human exploration of Mars.

However, despite this significant achievement, many challenges remain before a viable Mars colony can be established. Mars’ extremely low temperatures and low atmospheric pressure present significant risks to human health. The absence of a protective ozone layer exposes astronauts to cancer-causing radiation, while the journey to Mars causes extreme losses in bone density.

Nevertheless, the Perseverance rover continues to explore Mars in search of signs of ancient life. As part of NASA’s Mars 2020 mission, the rover collects rock samples for future analysis on Earth. Accompanying Perseverance is the Ingenuity helicopter, which has conducted 57 flights over the Martian surface, further expanding our understanding of the planet.

