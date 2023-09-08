Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

agham

MOXIE ng NASA: Pagbabago ng Paggalugad sa Mars gamit ang Oxygen Production

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Septiyembre 8, 2023
MOXIE ng NASA: Pagbabago ng Paggalugad sa Mars gamit ang Oxygen Production

NASA’s car-sized Perseverance rover made headlines when it landed on Mars in February 2021. Along with Perseverance, a small golden box named MOXIE also arrived on the Red Planet. MOXIE, short for “Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment,” was designed to produce oxygen on Mars and has successfully completed its mission.

During its operational period, MOXIE generated an impressive amount of oxygen. On its final run, MOXIE produced 9.8 grams (0.35 ounces) of oxygen, bringing the total to 122 grams (4.3 ounces) – twice as much as scientists initially estimated. The device was able to produce 12 grams (0.4 ounces) of oxygen per hour at a purity of at least 98%.

There are two key reasons for producing oxygen on Mars. First, future astronauts on the planet will need a sufficient oxygen supply during their stay. Second, oxygen is a crucial component in rocket fuel. Sending enough rocket fuel to Mars for the return trip requires a significant amount of oxygen. MOXIE’s success in producing oxygen on Mars could potentially reduce the weight of payloads and make human exploration of the Red Planet more feasible.

Scientists believe that technologies like MOXIE could also be beneficial for lunar missions. Extracting resources like water and oxygen from the moon would be essential for creating rocket fuel and establishing a long-term presence on the moon.

MOXIE works by extracting oxygen from carbon dioxide molecules in Mars’ atmosphere. The process requires temperatures of approximately 1,470 degrees Fahrenheit (800 degrees Celsius). The device is made of heat-tolerant materials, including nickel alloy parts, lightweight aerogel, and a gold coating that reflects infrared heat.

The success of MOXIE has paved the way for future endeavors in oxygen production on Mars. While there are no plans for MOXIE 2.0, NASA intends to develop a full-scale system that includes oxygen storage and liquefaction capabilities.

In conclusion, MOXIE’s achievements mark a significant step in the advancement of space exploration. The ability to produce oxygen on Mars holds promise for sustaining human life in future missions to the Red Planet and minimizing the need for heavy payloads.

Pinagmumulan:
– NASA.gov
– NASA’s Perseverance Rover Mission (source link removed)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Kaugnay na Post

agham

Natuklasan ng Bagong Pag-aaral Ang Pagsasama-sama ng Piroxicam sa Levonorgestrel ay Nagpapapataas ng Bisa ng Emergency Contraception

Septiyembre 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
agham

Pagbaba sa Konsentrasyon ng Lithium sa Tubig-dagat na Nakaugnay sa Klima at Tectonic na Aktibidad

Septiyembre 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha
agham

Binubuksan ng Ingenuity Helicopter ng NASA ang Pintuan sa Magnetic Field Studies sa Mars

Septiyembre 9, 2023 Robert Andrew

Naiwan ka

agham

Natuklasan ng Bagong Pag-aaral Ang Pagsasama-sama ng Piroxicam sa Levonorgestrel ay Nagpapapataas ng Bisa ng Emergency Contraception

Septiyembre 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Balita

Pagbabagong Karanasan ng User: Ang Ebolusyon ng Display Panel Technology

Septiyembre 9, 2023 0 Comments
agham

Pagbaba sa Konsentrasyon ng Lithium sa Tubig-dagat na Nakaugnay sa Klima at Tectonic na Aktibidad

Septiyembre 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Teknolohiya

Ang McCracken County Public Library ay Nag-aalok ng Libreng Computer at Digital Literacy Course para sa Mas Matatandang Indibidwal

Septiyembre 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments