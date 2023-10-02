Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

agham

Nakuha ng Hubble Space Telescope ng NASA ang Nakamamanghang Larawan ng Maliwanag na Protostellar Jets

ByMampho Brescia

Oktubre 2, 2023
Nakuha ng Hubble Space Telescope ng NASA ang Nakamamanghang Larawan ng Maliwanag na Protostellar Jets

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has once again amazed us with its breathtaking images of space. Its recent image showcases the radiant lights of bright protostellar jets, leaving viewers hooked and thrilled. The image captured by the telescope shows the G35.2-0.7N region, which is known for high-mass star formation.

The stars that originate in this region are exceptionally large and have the potential to become devastating supernovae. The image reveals a B-type star, the second most massive type of star, sending out a powerful jet of light towards us, creating an incredible display.

These luminous protostellar jets are formed by streams of matter ejected from protostars. Known as collimated beams, these jets stretch out far without spreading much, reducing distortion. This rare phenomenon was captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, showcasing the wonders of these massive stars.

To capture the image of the powerful protostellar jet, the Hubble Space Telescope utilized the Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3). This camera is designed to capture distant galaxies, stellar systems, space objects, and exoplanets. Equipped with channels for ultraviolet and visible light as well as near-infrared, the WFC3 is the main camera of the Hubble Space Telescope.

The Hubble Space Telescope is a solar-powered instrument that orbits about 547 kilometers above Earth, capturing amazing vistas in space. It has the capability to take photos dating back billions of years. Since its launch, the Hubble telescope has made over one million observations, providing valuable insights into the age and size of the universe.

Sources: Science Daily, NASA

By Mampho Brescia

Kaugnay na Post

agham

Nakikita ng James Webb Telescope ng NASA ang Mga Potensyal na Palatandaan ng Buhay sa Malayong Planeta

Oktubre 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
agham

Ang mga Lunar Mission ng China ay Sumulong bilang Plano ng Beijing para sa Future Moon Expeditions at Research Station

Oktubre 4, 2023 Robert Andrew
agham

Athena: Ang AI-Powered Fire Modeling System na Lumalaban sa Bushfires sa NSW

Oktubre 4, 2023 Robert Andrew

Naiwan ka

agham

Nakikita ng James Webb Telescope ng NASA ang Mga Potensyal na Palatandaan ng Buhay sa Malayong Planeta

Oktubre 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
agham

Ang mga Lunar Mission ng China ay Sumulong bilang Plano ng Beijing para sa Future Moon Expeditions at Research Station

Oktubre 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
agham

Athena: Ang AI-Powered Fire Modeling System na Lumalaban sa Bushfires sa NSW

Oktubre 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
agham

Ibinalik ng OSIRIS-REx Spacecraft ng NASA ang Makasaysayang Sample ng Asteroid sa Earth

Oktubre 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments