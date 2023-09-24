Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

Ligtas na Ibinabalik ng OSIRIS-REx Capsule ng NASA ang Pinakamalaking Sample ng Asteroid sa Earth

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Septiyembre 24, 2023
A NASA space capsule carrying the largest soil sample ever scooped up from the surface of an asteroid has successfully returned to Earth. The gumdrop-shaped capsule was released from the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft and landed in the Utah desert, within a designated landing zone west of Salt Lake City. This marks only the third time in history that an asteroid sample has been brought back to Earth.

The sample was collected three years ago from Bennu, a small asteroid classified as a “near-Earth object.” Bennu holds valuable clues to the origins and development of rocky planets like Earth due to its relatively unchanged chemistry and mineralogy since its formation 4.5 billion years ago. It is believed to contain organic molecules similar to those necessary for the emergence of life.

The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, which launched in September 2016, reached Bennu in 2018 and spent nearly two years orbiting the asteroid before collecting the sample in October 2020. It then embarked on a 1.9 billion-kilometer journey back to Earth, hitting the upper atmosphere at 35 times the speed of sound prior to landing.

The recovery team will retrieve the capsule and ensure the integrity of the vessel and the inner cannister containing the asteroid material. The sample will be transported to a clean room for initial examination before being distributed to scientists around the world for further analysis. The main portion of the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft will continue to explore another near-Earth asteroid called Apophis.

Pinagmulan: Reuters

agham

ISRO Developing Missions to Return Samples from the Moon

Septiyembre 24, 2023 Mampho Brescia
agham

Ang Autumn Equinox: Isang Satellite na Larawan ng Pantay na Araw at Gabi

Septiyembre 24, 2023 Gabriel Botha
agham

Ang dikya ay natagpuang nagtataglay ng mga advanced na kakayahan sa pag-aaral, mapaghamong mga nakaraang ideya

Septiyembre 24, 2023 Gabriel Botha

