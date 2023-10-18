Buhay siyudad

Nakuha ng NASA ang Imahe ng Stellar Explosion Remnants

ByGabriel Botha

Oktubre 18, 2023
NASA recently shared an intriguing image of the wispy remnants of a massive stellar explosion that occurred thousands of years ago. Captured in ultraviolet by the Galaxy Evolution Explorer (GALEX), these remnants are located 1,500 light-years away in the constellation Cygnus.

The original explosion was so powerful that it would have been clearly visible from Earth with the naked eye. The gas and dust visible in the image have been heated by the shockwave from the supernova, which continues to expand outward.

GALEX, which was launched by NASA in 2003, has played a crucial role in the study of the early universe’s evolution, star formation, and observations of black holes. The telescope’s ability to observe in ultraviolet wavelengths has provided scientists with valuable insights into these phenomena.

The image shared by NASA showcases the beautiful and intricate details of the remnants left behind by the explosion. By studying these remnants, scientists can gain a better understanding of the processes that occur during stellar explosions and the subsequent dispersal of elements into the surrounding space.

This discovery serves as a testament to the importance of space exploration and the continuous quest for knowledge about the cosmos. NASA’s ongoing efforts to unravel the mysteries of the universe through groundbreaking missions and cutting-edge technology continue to inspire and captivate people around the world.

