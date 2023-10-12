Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

agham

Ang Paglalakbay ng NASA sa Isang Asteroid na Mayaman sa Metal

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oktubre 12, 2023
Ang Paglalakbay ng NASA sa Isang Asteroid na Mayaman sa Metal

buod:

NASA is preparing to launch a probe to explore Psyche, an object located 2.2 billion miles away that may provide valuable insights into the composition and interior of planets like Earth. This metal-rich asteroid, which could be the remnants of a small planet or a previously unknown celestial body, presents a unique opportunity for scientists to examine a world with a metal surface. The probe will be launched from Kennedy Space Center aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, with a backup window available if weather conditions are not favorable. Upon reaching Psyche in July 2029, the probe will deploy advanced instruments to study the asteroid’s magnetic field, chemical composition, minerals, and topography. The mission will also showcase technological advancements, including next-generation laser-based communications and the use of a special propulsion system called “Hall-effect thrusters” that utilizes solar panel energy to create electric and magnetic fields. By avoiding the need for large amounts of chemical fuel, this system enables continuous acceleration in space. Psyche’s irregular shape and composition, estimated to be up to 60% metal and the remainder rock, make it an intriguing destination for scientific exploration.

Pinagmumulan:
– NASA set to journey to a metal-rich asteroid (2023, October 12), retrieved 12 October 2023 from Phys.org

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Kaugnay na Post

agham

Mas Pinipili ng Babae ang Pisikal na Lakas sa Mga Panandaliang Relasyon, ngunit Kaakibat na Katatawanan para sa Pangmatagalang Tagumpay

Oktubre 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
agham

Gabay sa Ligtas na Pagtingin at Pagkuha ng larawan sa Annular Solar Eclipse

Oktubre 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
agham

Mga Satellite sa Kalawakan: Isang Banta sa Astronomy ng Radyo at Ating Koneksyon sa Cosmos

Oktubre 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Naiwan ka

agham

Mas Pinipili ng Babae ang Pisikal na Lakas sa Mga Panandaliang Relasyon, ngunit Kaakibat na Katatawanan para sa Pangmatagalang Tagumpay

Oktubre 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
agham

Gabay sa Ligtas na Pagtingin at Pagkuha ng larawan sa Annular Solar Eclipse

Oktubre 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
agham

Mga Satellite sa Kalawakan: Isang Banta sa Astronomy ng Radyo at Ating Koneksyon sa Cosmos

Oktubre 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
agham

Fluorescence na Ginamit upang Sukatin ang Mga Antas ng Stress sa Mga Soybean na Nalantad sa Ozone

Oktubre 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments