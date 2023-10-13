Buhay siyudad

agham

Ang OSIRIS-REx Sample ng Asteroid Bennu ng NASA ay Nagpapakita ng Katibayan ng Building Blocks ng Buhay

ByGabriel Botha

Oktubre 13, 2023
Ang OSIRIS-REx Sample ng Asteroid Bennu ng NASA ay Nagpapakita ng Katibayan ng Building Blocks ng Buhay

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spaceship recently delivered a sample of dirt from the Bennu asteroid, and scientists have been studying it to gather information about the birth of the solar system and the potential for life on Earth. After just a few weeks of analysis, the researchers have already found indications of the building blocks of life.

The sample’s black rocks are rich in carbon, and there is evidence of water trapped in minerals. The scientists have utilized a range of instruments, including scanning electron microscopes, infrared, X-ray diffraction, and chemical element analysis, to gain initial insights into the composition of the regolith, or rocky dirt, from Bennu. They have focused on the material found on the collection device and canister, as the interior of the canister has not been opened yet.

Initial findings from a 3D computer model of one particle indicate a significant amount of carbon and evidence of water, although the water is not in a liquid form but rather trapped in minerals. The sample itself appears black and rocky, likely due to the high abundance of carbon and the presence of magnetite, a common mineral found on Earth.

Going forward, the scientists have 12 major hypotheses about the sample, which they aim to further analyze and interpret. This analysis will shed light on the presence of organic compounds necessary for life and provide insights into the history of the solar system. Portions of the regolith will be sent to other institutions while most of it will be preserved for future research, allowing future generations of scientists to make further discoveries.

Although these initial findings are just the beginning, with much more to learn in the coming weeks, months, and years, the OSIRIS-REx team is optimistic that the sample holds the promise of spectacular discoveries.

Sources: NASA, Insider

By Gabriel Botha

