ByVicky Stavropoulou

Septiyembre 20, 2023
Dumating ang NASA Mission sa US Gamit ang Mga Pristine Asteroid Sample

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft has successfully landed in the US with “pristine” samples collected from the Bennu asteroid’s surface in 2020. The spacecraft, launched in 2016, was part of NASA’s first mission to collect samples from an asteroid.

The samples, described by NASA as “pristine material from Bennu,” are believed to offer scientists a unique window into the early formation of the solar system approximately 4.5 billion years ago. Bennu, discovered by NASA in 1999, is estimated to have originated within the first 10 million years of the solar system’s formation. It has a diameter of around 490m and weighs 85.5 million tonnes.

The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft briefly touched down on Bennu’s surface in October 2020 to collect the sample before propelling off the asteroid. The samples were carefully stored and protected during the spacecraft’s journey back to Earth.

Bennu, which passes near Earth every six years, has had three close encounters with our planet in 1999, 2005, and 2011. In 2021, scientists from the OSIRIS-REx team warned that there is a possibility of Bennu drifting into Earth’s orbit and colliding with our planet by September 2182. This mission’s collection of samples from Bennu will aid in further research and understanding of its composition and potential impact on Earth.

The arrival of the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft with the samples is a significant achievement for NASA, providing scientists with invaluable material for study. These samples hold the key to unlocking the secrets of our solar system’s early history, shedding light on the formation of the sun and planets.

