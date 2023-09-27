Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

agham

Ang NASA Astronaut ay Bumalik sa Earth pagkatapos ng Record-breaking Mission sa Space

ByGabriel Botha

Septiyembre 27, 2023
Ang NASA Astronaut ay Bumalik sa Earth pagkatapos ng Record-breaking Mission sa Space

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio has successfully landed back on Earth after spending more than a year in space. Rubio, along with his Russian colleagues Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, parachuted to a landing in Kazakhstan aboard the Russian Soyuz MS-23 capsule. This marked the end of an unexpected journey for Rubio, who was originally scheduled to spend six months aboard the International Space Station but ended up spending a total of 371 days in space due to a coolant leak on his original ride.

Rubio’s extended stay set a new record for the longest time a U.S. astronaut has ever spent in microgravity. He also became the first American to spend an entire calendar year in orbit. Additionally, this mission was Rubio’s first journey to space since being selected for the NASA astronaut corps in 2017, and he became the first astronaut of Salvadoran origin to travel to low-Earth orbit.

In an interview with CNN, Rubio expressed that if he had known his stay on the space station would be twice as long as initially planned, he may have declined the assignment due to important family events. Now, Rubio is expected to make the journey back home from the landing site in Kazakhstan, first flying to Karaganda before boarding a flight to Houston.

Throughout the mission, Rubio and his crewmates traveled a total of 157.4 million miles and completed 5,963 orbits of the Earth.

Pinagmulan: CNN

By Gabriel Botha

Kaugnay na Post

agham

Ang Scientific Instrument sa Chandrayaan-3 Module ay Nagpapadala ng Sapat na Data para sa Hinaharap na Exoplanet Study

Septiyembre 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
agham

Chandrayaan-3: Hope Fades para sa Vikram Lander at Pragyan Rover

Septiyembre 28, 2023 Robert Andrew
agham

Ang Mga Obserbasyon ng JWST ay Nagmumungkahi ng Stellar Contamination na Nakakasagabal sa Mga Pagsukat ng TRAPPIST-1b Exoplanet

Septiyembre 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Naiwan ka

agham

Ang Scientific Instrument sa Chandrayaan-3 Module ay Nagpapadala ng Sapat na Data para sa Hinaharap na Exoplanet Study

Septiyembre 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
agham

Chandrayaan-3: Hope Fades para sa Vikram Lander at Pragyan Rover

Septiyembre 28, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
agham

Ang Mga Obserbasyon ng JWST ay Nagmumungkahi ng Stellar Contamination na Nakakasagabal sa Mga Pagsukat ng TRAPPIST-1b Exoplanet

Septiyembre 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
agham

Isa pang Malapit na Tawag: Ang Asteroid 2023 SW6 ay Papalapit sa Daigdig

Septiyembre 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments