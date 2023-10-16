Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

agham

Mga Batang Bituin na Natagpuan Malapit sa Central Black Hole ng Milky Way, Hindi Inaasahan

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oktubre 16, 2023
Mga Batang Bituin na Natagpuan Malapit sa Central Black Hole ng Milky Way, Hindi Inaasahan

The discovery of a cluster of young stars near the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way has puzzled astronomers for decades. According to a recent study, these young stars, known as IRS13, are only about 100,000 years old, much younger than expected given the inhospitable conditions near the black hole.

Researchers from the University of Cologne’s Institute of Astrophysics have been studying IRS13 to unravel the mystery of how these young stars formed in such a forbidding environment. They believe that the stars may have initially been located in the galactic suburbs before migrating closer to the galactic center and being trapped by the black hole’s gravitational pull.

As the IRS13 cluster was pulled in, it created a bow shock, which is a gathering of material resulting from its passage through the interstellar medium. This bow shock then stimulated the formation of more stars, contributing to the presence of young emerging stars in the cluster.

The James Webb Space Telescope has also observed the galactic center and detected signs of water ice near IRS13. This serves as further evidence of the presence of dusty, newly-forming stars in the region. Astronomers hope that future observations from the JWST will provide additional insights into IRS13, helping to solve the mystery of the young stars in the Milky Way’s core.

Pinagmumulan:
– Ang Astronomical Journal

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Kaugnay na Post

agham

Bagong Pinagmumulan ng Enerhiya: Pag-aani ng Elektrisidad mula sa Molecular Motion

Oktubre 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
agham

Maaaring Magmaneho ang mga Astronaut sa Natutunaw na Alikabok ng Buwan para Malampasan ang mga Hamon

Oktubre 17, 2023 Robert Andrew
agham

Mga Bagong Tuklas sa Moon Europa ng Jupiter: CO₂, Karagatan, at Init

Oktubre 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Naiwan ka

agham

Bagong Pinagmumulan ng Enerhiya: Pag-aani ng Elektrisidad mula sa Molecular Motion

Oktubre 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
agham

Maaaring Magmaneho ang mga Astronaut sa Natutunaw na Alikabok ng Buwan para Malampasan ang mga Hamon

Oktubre 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
agham

Mga Bagong Tuklas sa Moon Europa ng Jupiter: CO₂, Karagatan, at Init

Oktubre 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
agham

Natuklasan ng mga Mananaliksik ang Sanhi ng Pinakamalaking Lindol sa Mars

Oktubre 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments