Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

agham

Lumitaw ang Mahiwagang Arc sa Greenland Fjord

ByGabriel Botha

Septiyembre 26, 2023
Lumitaw ang Mahiwagang Arc sa Greenland Fjord

NASA’s Earth Observatory has released an image showing a mysterious arc in a fjord in western Greenland. The thin, white feature stretches approximately 2.6 kilometers and spans the Itilliarsuup Kangerlua fjord, a tributary fjord of the Uummannaq Fjord system.

The origin of the arc is unclear, but experts have put forward possible explanations for its formation. One theory is that it could be the result of a large iceberg breaking off from the front of the glacier. When an iceberg breaks off, it displaces water and creates a wave. Geomorphologist Dan Shugar suggests that this iceberg-induced wave could have formed the arc.

Oceanographer Josh Willis and glaciologist Mike Wood suggest another possibility. They propose that an underwater plume could be pushing water and ice away from the glacier face, causing the arc to form.

The image of the arc was captured by the Operational Land Imager-2 (OLI-2) on Landsat 9, a satellite used for observing Earth’s surface. NASA continues to study the phenomenon and gather more information to better understand its origin and implications.

This intriguing image serves as a reminder of the ever-changing nature of Earth’s landscapes and the mysteries that still exist within our planet’s most remote regions.

By Gabriel Botha

Kaugnay na Post

agham

Kinumpleto ng NASA ang Vital Space Environment Tests para sa AWE Project

Septiyembre 26, 2023 Robert Andrew
agham

Ang Papel ng Bacterial Proteins sa Pagpapatatag ng Methane Clathrates

Septiyembre 26, 2023 Mampho Brescia
agham

Ang Nakaambang Pagkalipol ng Masa: Pangea Ultima at ang Kinabukasan ng Buhay sa Lupa

Septiyembre 26, 2023 Robert Andrew

Naiwan ka

agham

Kinumpleto ng NASA ang Vital Space Environment Tests para sa AWE Project

Septiyembre 26, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
agham

Ang Papel ng Bacterial Proteins sa Pagpapatatag ng Methane Clathrates

Septiyembre 26, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
agham

Ang Nakaambang Pagkalipol ng Masa: Pangea Ultima at ang Kinabukasan ng Buhay sa Lupa

Septiyembre 26, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
agham

Ang Bagong Tuklas na Pangolin Species ay Nagha-highlight ng Apurahang Pangangailangan para sa Pananaliksik

Septiyembre 26, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments