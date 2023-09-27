Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

agham

Ang mga Medical Journal ay Nahaharap sa mga Hamon sa Integridad, Ayon sa Mga Editor

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Septiyembre 27, 2023
Ang mga Medical Journal ay Nahaharap sa mga Hamon sa Integridad, Ayon sa Mga Editor

A team of top editors has highlighted the challenges facing medical journals and called for new approaches to maintain their integrity. In an editorial published in JAMA, lead author Dr. John Ioannidis of Stanford University and editors from JAMA, the JAMA Network, and the BMJ discussed the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on research. They also explored the potential disruptive force of advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and large language models.

The editors drew attention to ongoing issues, such as the pressure to “publish or perish,” the rise in fraud cases, and the threat posed by predatory and pirate publishers, fake reviewers, and paper mills. To address these challenges, the authors recommended conducting research in areas such as bias, editorial decision-making, research ethics, and improving research design, conduct, and reporting.

The team is calling for the exploration of these topics at the 10th International Congress on Peer Review and Scientific Publication, scheduled for September 2025. They believe that urgent research is necessary to properly evaluate and validate scientific and nonscientific claims through thorough peer review for the benefit of humanity.

The deadline for abstract submissions for the congress is January 31, 2025. Upcoming announcements regarding the event will be posted on the congress website.

Sources: Editorial published in JAMA, Stanford University

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Kaugnay na Post

agham

Kamangha-manghang Mga Kakayahang Pagkatuto na Natagpuan sa Caribbean Box Jellyfish

Septiyembre 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha
agham

Paglalaro ng Balyena: Ang Kaakit-akit na Gawi ng Kelping

Septiyembre 28, 2023 Mampho Brescia
agham

Umuwi ang NASA Astronaut at Russian Cosmonauts Pagkatapos ng Taon-Taon na Space Mission

Septiyembre 28, 2023 Robert Andrew

Naiwan ka

agham

Kamangha-manghang Mga Kakayahang Pagkatuto na Natagpuan sa Caribbean Box Jellyfish

Septiyembre 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
agham

Paglalaro ng Balyena: Ang Kaakit-akit na Gawi ng Kelping

Septiyembre 28, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
agham

Umuwi ang NASA Astronaut at Russian Cosmonauts Pagkatapos ng Taon-Taon na Space Mission

Septiyembre 28, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
agham

Pagkontrol sa Friction sa Graphene Surfaces gamit ang Electric Fields

Septiyembre 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments