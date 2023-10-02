Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

agham

ISRO Plans Second Mars Mission kasama ang Mangalyaan-2

ByGabriel Botha

Oktubre 2, 2023
ISRO Plans Second Mars Mission kasama ang Mangalyaan-2

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for its second Mars mission, called Mars Orbiter Mission-2 (MOM-2) or Mangalyaan-2. This upcoming mission comes after the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon and the ongoing mission Aditya-L1. The aim of Mangalyaan-2 is to further explore the red planet and expand our knowledge about its atmosphere, environment, and interplanetary dust.

Mangalyaan-2 will be equipped with four payloads that will conduct various scientific experiments. The first payload, the Mars Orbit Dust Experiment (MODEX), aims to unravel the mysteries of high-altitude regions of Mars by studying the abundance, spread, and movement of substances there. The second payload, the Radio Occultation (RO) experiment, will measure electron density profiles and study the atmosphere of Mars. The third payload, the Energetic Ion Spectrometer (EIS), will focus on studying solar energy particles and supra-thermal solar wind particles. Lastly, the Langmuir Probe and Electric Field Experiment (LPEX) will be used to study electron number density, electron temperature, and electric field waves in the Mars plasma environment.

If the speculations and claims are true, Mangalyaan-2 will be another significant project for ISRO. Additionally, ISRO chief S. Somanath has revealed that India is also planning a space exploration mission to Venus, named Shukrayaan. With these ambitious plans and major missions lined up for the coming years, ISRO continues to bring joy to Indians and make significant contributions to the field of space exploration.

Pinagmumulan:
– Physical Research Laboratory
– ISRO chief S. Somanath

By Gabriel Botha

Kaugnay na Post

agham

Nakikita ng James Webb Telescope ng NASA ang Mga Potensyal na Palatandaan ng Buhay sa Malayong Planeta

Oktubre 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
agham

Ang mga Lunar Mission ng China ay Sumulong bilang Plano ng Beijing para sa Future Moon Expeditions at Research Station

Oktubre 4, 2023 Robert Andrew
agham

Athena: Ang AI-Powered Fire Modeling System na Lumalaban sa Bushfires sa NSW

Oktubre 4, 2023 Robert Andrew

Naiwan ka

agham

Nakikita ng James Webb Telescope ng NASA ang Mga Potensyal na Palatandaan ng Buhay sa Malayong Planeta

Oktubre 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
agham

Ang mga Lunar Mission ng China ay Sumulong bilang Plano ng Beijing para sa Future Moon Expeditions at Research Station

Oktubre 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
agham

Athena: Ang AI-Powered Fire Modeling System na Lumalaban sa Bushfires sa NSW

Oktubre 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
agham

Ibinalik ng OSIRIS-REx Spacecraft ng NASA ang Makasaysayang Sample ng Asteroid sa Earth

Oktubre 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments