Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

agham

Ang ISRO Planning Mars Orbiter Mission-2 ng India

ByGabriel Botha

Oktubre 3, 2023
Ang ISRO Planning Mars Orbiter Mission-2 ng India

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is preparing for its second mission to Mars, following the success of the first Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan-1) nine years ago. The Mars Orbiter Mission-2, also known as Mangalyaan-2, will carry four payloads to study various aspects of the red planet.

The payloads on board the spacecraft will include the Mars Orbiter Dust Experiment (MODEX), which will analyze interplanetary dust particles and their distribution on Mars. The Radio Occultation (RO) experiment will measure the density profiles of neutrons and electrons in the Martian atmosphere. The Energetic Ion Spectrometer (EIS) will analyze solar energy and solar wind particles, aiding in understanding the loss of the planet’s atmosphere. Additionally, the Langmuir Probe and Electric Field Experiment (EFE) will provide data on the plasma environment on Mars.

The MODEX instrument will play a crucial role in understanding the origin and characteristics of interplanetary dust particles on Mars. It will also help confirm the presence of a hypothesized ring around Mars and determine if the interplanetary dust comes from its moons, Phobos and Deimos.

The previous Mangalyaan-1 mission was India’s first successful planetary mission, placing the country as the fourth nation to achieve Martian orbit. It carried five scientific payloads to study the Martian surface, morphology, mineralogy, and atmosphere.

Sources: ISRO Official, mission documents

Definitions: ISRO – Indian Space Research Organisation.

By Gabriel Botha

Kaugnay na Post

agham

Ang mga Lunar Mission ng China ay Sumulong bilang Plano ng Beijing para sa Future Moon Expeditions at Research Station

Oktubre 4, 2023 Robert Andrew
agham

Athena: Ang AI-Powered Fire Modeling System na Lumalaban sa Bushfires sa NSW

Oktubre 4, 2023 Robert Andrew
agham

Ibinalik ng OSIRIS-REx Spacecraft ng NASA ang Makasaysayang Sample ng Asteroid sa Earth

Oktubre 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Naiwan ka

agham

Ang mga Lunar Mission ng China ay Sumulong bilang Plano ng Beijing para sa Future Moon Expeditions at Research Station

Oktubre 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
agham

Athena: Ang AI-Powered Fire Modeling System na Lumalaban sa Bushfires sa NSW

Oktubre 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
agham

Ibinalik ng OSIRIS-REx Spacecraft ng NASA ang Makasaysayang Sample ng Asteroid sa Earth

Oktubre 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
agham

Nakamamanghang Larawan ng NGC 4654: Isang Intermediate Spiral Galaxy sa Virgo Cluster

Oktubre 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments