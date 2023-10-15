Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

agham

Mga Bagong Tuklas sa Kuiper Belt: Mga Obserbasyon ng Dwarf Planet

ByGabriel Botha

Oktubre 15, 2023
A team of astronomers, led by Joshua Emery from Northern Arizona University, has made new observations of three dwarf planets in the Kuiper Belt using data obtained by the James Webb Space Telescope’s Near-Infrared Spectrometer. The dwarf planets studied were Sedna, Gonggong, and Quaoar, each about 1,000 km in diameter. These observations have provided insights into the orbits and composition of these objects.

The researchers found the presence of light hydrocarbons and complex organic molecules on the surfaces of these dwarf planets. These compounds are believed to be the result of methane irradiation. The presence of these molecules varied among the different dwarf planets, correlating with their respective orbits and irradiation environments. Sedna, Gonggong, and Quaoar are all similar in size but have distinct orbits, positioning them in different temperature regimes. Additionally, Sedna spends most of its time outside the heliosphere, the region influenced by the Sun’s solar wind.

The observations made by the James Webb Space Telescope support previous studies that suggest methane on the surfaces of these dwarf planets is regularly resupplied. If the observed hydrocarbons had been present for a long time, they would have been converted into more complex molecules. The abundance of these compounds indicates that methane must be regularly replenished on the surfaces of Sedna, Gonggong, and Quaoar.

The findings of this study are consistent with recent research on other Kuiper Belt Objects, such as Eris and Makemake, which also exhibit processed methane on their surfaces. It is suggested that methane is processed in the interiors of these objects and delivered to the surface.

These observations contribute to our understanding of the Kuiper Belt and the history of the Solar System. The James Webb Space Telescope continues to provide valuable data on celestial bodies within our own Solar System, in addition to its exploration of exoplanets and the early Universe.

Pinagmumulan:
– Emery, J.P. et al. (2023). Preprint available for review in Icarus.
– NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI//Roman Tkachenko (Credit for image)
– Emery, J.P. et al. (2023). Images from one of the two PRISM grating observations of Sedna, Gonggong, and Quaoar.

