Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

agham

Ang Unang Pagtingin sa Mga Obserbasyon ng JWST ay Nagpapakita ng Mga Spectral na Tampok sa Low-Mass Stellar Life Cycle Objects

ByMampho Brescia

Oktubre 11, 2023
Ang Unang Pagtingin sa Mga Obserbasyon ng JWST ay Nagpapakita ng Mga Spectral na Tampok sa Low-Mass Stellar Life Cycle Objects

A recent study conducted using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has provided a first look at the near-infrared spectroscopic observations of seven objects along the low-mass stellar life cycle. The observations, part of JWST program 1591, focused on targets with polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon (PAH) emission, a common feature in astrophysical environments.

The spectra extracted from a circular aperture revealed a variety of features, including the 3 μm PAH complex, the PAH-continuum, and atomic and molecular emission lines from species such as hydrogen, helium, and CO. The presence of CO2- and H2O-ice absorption, as well as CO emission, was also observed.

In particular, the study focused on the bright position of a photodissociation region (PDR) in M17. The researchers identified a PAH feature centered at 3.29 μm, corresponding to the CH stretch of the molecule. They also found indications of a possible aliphatic deuterated PAH feature centered at 4.65 μm. However, the aromatic counterpart of this feature was not observed.

Furthermore, the study revealed a PAH continuum rising from around 1 to 3.2 μm, with a significant jump in intensity at 3.6 μm. Bumps at 3.8, 4.04, and 4.34 μm added further structure to the continuum. The presence of CO2 absorption was identified and matched with H2O:CO2 ice at a temperature of 10 K.

Additionally, the study examined the population diagram of molecular hydrogen and found evidence of UV-pumped gas at temperatures exceeding 2200 K. The hydrogen Pfund series, which represents emission lines resulting from transitions between energy levels, was observed in levels 10 to greater than 30.

Overall, this preliminary analysis of the JWST observations provides valuable insights into the spectral features of objects in the low-mass stellar life cycle. Further analysis and exploration of these features, as well as the other targets, are planned for future papers.

Pinagmumulan:

– Jiang, B., et al. (2002). IRSF/SIRIUS three-color composite image of M17.
– Boersma, C., et al. (2018). Spectral map observations of Spitzer -IRS.

By Mampho Brescia

Kaugnay na Post

agham

Mas Pinipili ng Babae ang Pisikal na Lakas sa Mga Panandaliang Relasyon, ngunit Kaakibat na Katatawanan para sa Pangmatagalang Tagumpay

Oktubre 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
agham

Gabay sa Ligtas na Pagtingin at Pagkuha ng larawan sa Annular Solar Eclipse

Oktubre 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
agham

Mga Satellite sa Kalawakan: Isang Banta sa Astronomy ng Radyo at Ating Koneksyon sa Cosmos

Oktubre 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Naiwan ka

agham

Mas Pinipili ng Babae ang Pisikal na Lakas sa Mga Panandaliang Relasyon, ngunit Kaakibat na Katatawanan para sa Pangmatagalang Tagumpay

Oktubre 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
agham

Gabay sa Ligtas na Pagtingin at Pagkuha ng larawan sa Annular Solar Eclipse

Oktubre 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
agham

Mga Satellite sa Kalawakan: Isang Banta sa Astronomy ng Radyo at Ating Koneksyon sa Cosmos

Oktubre 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
agham

Fluorescence na Ginamit upang Sukatin ang Mga Antas ng Stress sa Mga Soybean na Nalantad sa Ozone

Oktubre 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments