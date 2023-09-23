Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

agham

Nananatili sa Sleep Mode ang Vikram Lander at Pragyan Rover ng India

ByRobert Andrew

Septiyembre 23, 2023
Nananatili sa Sleep Mode ang Vikram Lander at Pragyan Rover ng India

India’s Vikram lander and Pragyan rover, part of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, are still in sleep mode at the Shiv Shakti point on the lunar surface, as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has not received any signals from them since the lunar night ended. Two weeks ago, both the lander and rover were put into sleep mode, with the hope that they would automatically wake up as the Sun rose on the Shiv Shakti point.

The sleep mode is a low power state that allows the lander and rover to conserve energy and survive the extremely cold temperatures experienced during the lunar night. It also helps protect the onboard electronics and instruments from potential damage. The decision to put the spacecraft into sleep mode was made to ensure their survival and longevity.

However, the lack of signals from the lander and rover after the lunar night has raised concerns among ISRO scientists. While the sleep mode is intended to be automated and the spacecraft should have woken up as planned, it is possible that certain technical difficulties have prevented this from happening.

ISRO chairman S Somanath highlighted the benefits and challenges associated with waking up the lander and rover. He explained that waking up the spacecraft would allow them to resume their scientific experiments and data collection. However, it is a complex process that involves establishing communication with the spacecraft, checking its health, and ensuring that all systems are functioning properly.

ISRO scientists continue to work on establishing communication with the lander and rover. They are hopeful that the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover will wake up soon and resume their mission on the lunar surface.

Sources: NDTV and ISRO

By Robert Andrew

Kaugnay na Post

agham

Ang Osiris-Rex Mission ng NASA: Capsule na may Mga Sample ng Asteroid na Nakatakdang Buksan

Septiyembre 25, 2023 Robert Andrew
agham

Ang dikya ay nagtataglay ng nakakagulat na mga kakayahan sa pag-aaral sa kabila ng mga simpleng sistema ng nerbiyos

Septiyembre 25, 2023 Mampho Brescia
agham

Isang Asteroid ang Papalapit sa Earth: Mga Detalye at Mga Kamakailang Epekto

Septiyembre 25, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Naiwan ka

agham

Ang Osiris-Rex Mission ng NASA: Capsule na may Mga Sample ng Asteroid na Nakatakdang Buksan

Septiyembre 25, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
agham

Ang dikya ay nagtataglay ng nakakagulat na mga kakayahan sa pag-aaral sa kabila ng mga simpleng sistema ng nerbiyos

Septiyembre 25, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
agham

Isang Asteroid ang Papalapit sa Earth: Mga Detalye at Mga Kamakailang Epekto

Septiyembre 25, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
agham

Matagumpay na Ibinalik ng NASA Space Capsule ang Pinakamalaking Asteroid Soil Sample

Septiyembre 25, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments