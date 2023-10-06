Buhay siyudad

Sinusuportahan ng Bagong Katibayan ang Maagang Pag-areglo ng Tao sa America

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oktubre 6, 2023
Sinusuportahan ng Bagong Katibayan ang Maagang Pag-areglo ng Tao sa America

A recent study challenges previous beliefs about the timing of human settlement in the Americas. While archaeologists previously thought that humans reached the North American interior around 14,000 years ago, new research suggests that people were in America approximately 23,000 years ago.

The prevailing theory was that humans arrived in North America when an ice-free corridor formed between two large ice sheets during the last Ice Age. This corridor allowed humans to travel from Alaska to the heart of North America. However, this belief has been gradually eroding, and recent evidence has pushed back the date of human presence in the Americas.

In September 2021, a study published in Science uncovered fossil footprints in New Mexico that were dated to around 23,000 years ago. These footprints, made by a group of people near an ancient lake, added 7,000 years to the timeline of human habitation in the Americas.

The new research faced criticism regarding the accuracy of radiocarbon dating on the fossilized pollen found in the sediment layers near the footprints. Some researchers argued that the dates were skewed due to the “hard water” effect, which occurs when carbon-14 in groundwater has already undergone radioactive decay.

To address these concerns, the research team used a technique called flow cytometry to count and isolate fossil pollen for radiocarbon dating. This method allowed them to obtain enough pollen grains, specifically from pine trees, which are not affected by the “hard water” effect.

The radiocarbon dating of the pollen grains confirmed the original chronology of the footprints and showed that the “hard water” effects were absent at the site. Additionally, another dating technique called optically stimulated luminescence (OSL) was used as an independent check, further supporting the early settlement of humans in the Americas.

This new evidence challenges previous understandings of when humans first settled in the Americas, suggesting that they were present during the height of the last Ice Age. Further research and discoveries will continue to shape our understanding of prehistoric human migration patterns.

Pinagmumulan:
– Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought (ScienceX, September 2021)

