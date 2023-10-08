Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

agham

Ang Bagong Pananaliksik ay Iminumungkahi na Ang mga Tao ay Nanirahan sa Americas Higit na Mas Maaga kaysa sa Naunang Inakala

ByRobert Andrew

Oktubre 8, 2023
Ang Bagong Pananaliksik ay Iminumungkahi na Ang mga Tao ay Nanirahan sa Americas Higit na Mas Maaga kaysa sa Naunang Inakala

A recent study has revealed that humans may have inhabited the Americas much earlier than previously believed. Fossilized human footprints discovered in New Mexico have been dated back to between 21,000 and 23,000 years ago, challenging the commonly held theory that humans arrived in North and South America about 15,000 years ago.

The footprints were found on the edge of an ancient lake bed in White Sands National Park in New Mexico in 2021. Scientists initially questioned the accuracy of the dating methods used when the footprints were first discovered. However, further analysis confirmed that the footprints were indeed 21,000 to 23,000 years old, making them the oldest human footprints found in the Americas.

In the first study, scientists used radiocarbon dating to determine the age of aquatic plant seeds stuck to the footprints. Although some scientists were skeptical of this dating method, the new study employed different materials for radiocarbon dating. Researchers examined ancient conifer pollen and quartz grains found at the site of the footprints. They analyzed about 75,000 grains of pure pollen and noted the damage in the crystal lattices of ancient quartz grains to estimate their age.

The results of the new study provided two lines of evidence that supported the initial date range of 21,000 to 23,000 years. This challenges the notion that humans arrived in the Americas shortly before the Bering land bridge was submerged by rising sea levels around 15,000 years ago.

Ancient footprints offer archaeologists valuable insight into past human activities, providing snapshots of how people and animals moved in specific locations. While other archaeological sites in the Americas have been dated to a similar time period, they haven’t been definitively linked to human presence. The discovery of these human footprints at White Sands National Park provides undeniable evidence of human occupation in the region.

Mga Pinagmulan: [source 1], [source 2]

Talahulugan:

fossilised:
preserved as a fossil, dating back at least 10,000 years
sceptical:
doubting or questioning something
ancient:
napaka lumang
radiocarbon dating:
a scientific method used to determine the age of objects by measuring the amount of carbon they contain
aquatic plant:
a plant that grows in water
quartz grains:
tiny pieces of quartz, a crystal mineral made of silicon and oxygen
crystal lattices:
the repeating 3D pattern of atoms or groups of atoms in a crystal

Pinagmumulan:

– Pinagmulan 1: [source 1 URL]

– Pinagmulan 2: [source 2 URL]

By Robert Andrew

Kaugnay na Post

agham

L1 Mission ni Aditya sa Track upang Maabot ang L1 Point sa 18 Araw: ISRO Chairman

Oktubre 8, 2023 Robert Andrew
agham

Gumawa ang DLR ng Test Bed para sa Martian at Lunar Exploration Bot

Oktubre 8, 2023 Robert Andrew
agham

Kamangha-manghang Draconid Meteor Shower upang Magliwanag sa Langit ngayong Thanksgiving Weekend sa Ontario

Oktubre 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Naiwan ka

agham

L1 Mission ni Aditya sa Track upang Maabot ang L1 Point sa 18 Araw: ISRO Chairman

Oktubre 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
agham

Gumawa ang DLR ng Test Bed para sa Martian at Lunar Exploration Bot

Oktubre 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
agham

Ang Bagong Pananaliksik ay Iminumungkahi na Ang mga Tao ay Nanirahan sa Americas Higit na Mas Maaga kaysa sa Naunang Inakala

Oktubre 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
agham

Kamangha-manghang Draconid Meteor Shower upang Magliwanag sa Langit ngayong Thanksgiving Weekend sa Ontario

Oktubre 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments