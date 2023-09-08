Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

agham

Spotting Comet Nishimura: Ang Iyong Gabay

ByGabriel Botha

Septiyembre 8, 2023
Comet Nishimura, discovered by Japanese amateur astronomer Hideo Nishimura on August 11th, will provide Earthlings with the unique opportunity to witness its journey before it disappears for over 400 years. In the coming week, we have the best chance of spotting this rare celestial phenomenon.

Currently hurtling towards the sun, the comet will reach its closest point to Earth on Tuesday, followed by its closest point to the sun five days later. Amateur astronomers have already started spotting the comet, which is visible from Earth. Quanzhi Ye, an astronomer at the University of Maryland, emphasizes that while naked-eye comets are not incredibly rare, they are still not very common. The discovery of the comet just a month ago makes it an exciting and unexpected Christmas present for stargazers.

So, how can you spot this magnificent comet? First and foremost, find a location away from bright city lights to maximize visibility. Use a pair of binoculars or a telescope to enhance your viewing experience. The best time to spot it is shortly after sunset when the sky is still relatively dark. Look towards the western horizon, where the comet should be visible for the next 10 days.

Comet Nishimura is a rare opportunity for Earthlings to witness a celestial event of this magnitude. Don’t miss the chance to catch a glimpse of this spectacle before it disappears for centuries. Grab your binoculars, head to a dark location, and prepare to be amazed by the beauty of the universe.

Kahulugan:
– Comet: A celestial object consisting of a nucleus of ice and dust and, when near the sun, a “tail” of gas and dust particles pointing away from the sun.

Pinagmumulan:
– University of Maryland astronomer Quanzhi Ye

