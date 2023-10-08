Paglulunsad ng Australian Research Satellite SPIRIT sa Nobyembre

The SpIRIT (Space Industry Responsive Intelligent Thermal) satellite, developed by the University of Melbourne, is set to become Australia’s first research satellite to be launched into space in nearly two decades. Weighing just 11.5 kilograms, the satellite will be launched on one of Elon Musk’s SpaceX rockets in November. It will also be the first Australian satellite to carry equipment from a foreign space agency, specifically a gamma ray detector called HERMES from the Italian Space Agency.

The HERMES detector will be used to search for remnants of dead or colliding stars that emit high-energy rays as evidence of their decay into black holes. Hosting this detector marks a positive step for the Australian space sector, which has long relied on internationally owned satellites.

The launch of the SpIRIT satellite comes at a time when Australia is realizing the risks of relying too heavily on other nations for satellite data. The recent threat of a budget shutdown in the US highlighted the potential for Australia to be cut off from US satellite data during critical times, such as during wildfires. This underscores the importance of developing a strong domestic space program and sovereign capabilities.

The SpIRIT satellite is equipped with a plasma thruster developed by Adelaide company Neumann Space, which uses solid metal as fuel and eliminates the need for explosive and toxic propellant gas. Additionally, the satellite contains a thermal control system developed by the University of Melbourne and a main structure made by Adelaide company Inovor.

Despite recent funding cuts to the space industry, the Australian Space Agency remains optimistic about the country’s satellite capabilities. The launch of the SpIRIT satellite, along with other upcoming satellite projects, demonstrates the potential for Australia to build more sophisticated satellites and develop sovereign capability in space technology.

Pinagmumulan:

– Orihinal na artikulo: [Pinagmulan]

– [Pinagmulan 2]

Kahulugan:

– SpIRIT (Space Industry Responsive Intelligent Thermal) – An Australian research satellite developed by the University of Melbourne.

– HERMES – A gamma ray detector from the Italian Space Agency that is carried by the SpIRIT satellite.

– Plasma Thruster – A type of propulsion system that generates thrust by using plasma, a charged gas.

– Sovereign Capability – The ability of a country to have independent control and ownership of its space technology and access to satellite data without relying on other nations.