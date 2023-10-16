Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

agham

Ang Heliosphere: Isang Giant Bubble na Nakapalibot sa Ating Solar System

ByRobert Andrew

Oktubre 16, 2023
Ang Heliosphere: Isang Giant Bubble na Nakapalibot sa Ating Solar System

The heliosphere is a massive bubble that envelops our solar system. It is created by the Sun’s magnetic field and extends far into space. Recent estimates suggest that the extent of the heliosphere is about a thousand times the distance from Earth to the Sun.

The Sun’s magnetic field generates a flow of charged particles known as the solar wind. These particles stream into space along the lines of magnetic force, creating the heliosphere. As the Sun rotates, the solar wind spins around like ribbons of water from a sprinkler.

At the boundary of the heliosphere, the solar wind gives way to particles from interstellar space. The Voyager 1 and 2 spacecraft have been exploring this boundary and have provided valuable information. These spacecraft are currently farther from the Sun than any others in history and have detected a transition zone where the interstellar magnetic field interacts with the heliosphere.

Combining data from the Voyagers with information from the IBEX satellite, scientists have determined that the transition zone may extend up to a hundred billion miles, which is approximately a thousand times the Earth-Sun distance.

While the Voyagers will not be able to reach this boundary, other probes both in Earth orbit and beyond are expected to help map the exact extent of the heliosphere.

In conclusion, the heliosphere is a vast bubble surrounding our solar system. It is formed by the Sun’s magnetic field and stretches far into space. Recent research has provided new estimates of its extent, and future missions will continue to shed light on its properties.

Pinagmumulan:
– “A giant “bubble” surrounds our solar system” by Damond Benningfield.

By Robert Andrew

Kaugnay na Post

agham

SpaceX Falcon 9 Nakatakdang Maglunsad ng 22 Starlink Satellites

Oktubre 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia
agham

Nag-iiwan ng Marka ang Panahon ng Kalawakan sa Stratosphere ng Earth

Oktubre 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia
agham

Dalawang Nagyeyelong Higanteng Planeta ang Nagbanggaan sa Nakakasilaw na Pagpapakita ng Liwanag

Oktubre 17, 2023 Robert Andrew

Naiwan ka

agham

SpaceX Falcon 9 Nakatakdang Maglunsad ng 22 Starlink Satellites

Oktubre 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
agham

Nag-iiwan ng Marka ang Panahon ng Kalawakan sa Stratosphere ng Earth

Oktubre 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
agham

Dalawang Nagyeyelong Higanteng Planeta ang Nagbanggaan sa Nakakasilaw na Pagpapakita ng Liwanag

Oktubre 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
agham

Natuklasan ng Bagong Pag-aaral ang Microplastics sa Ulap, Maaaring Makaapekto sa Klima

Oktubre 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments