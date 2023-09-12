Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

agham

Nobyo na Nasugatan sa Tradisyon ng Pagbasag ng Salamin sa Jewish Wedding

ByMampho Brescia

Septiyembre 12, 2023
Nobyo na Nasugatan sa Tradisyon ng Pagbasag ng Salamin sa Jewish Wedding

A groom was injured during a traditional Jewish wedding custom in Bnei Brak on Monday. While participating in the ritual of breaking a glass under the wedding canopy, the groom accidentally cut his leg. The incident took place in a banquet hall, and medical teams were immediately called to the scene. The groom received initial medical treatment at the hall and was subsequently transported to Mayanei HaYeshua Medical Center in Bnei Brak for further care.

Baruch Goldberg, a medic from United Hatzalah who provided treatment to the groom, stated that the injury was a deep cut on the leg. After administering first aid, the groom was taken to the medical center for additional medical attention.

The breaking of the glass is a prevalent tradition in Jewish weddings. It usually occurs at the conclusion of the ceremony and is accompanied by cheers and celebration. The breaking of the glass symbolizes the destruction of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem and serves as a reminder of the Jewish people’s history and resilience.

Incidents like this emphasize the importance of safety precautions during religious and cultural traditions. Wedding venues should ensure that proper measures are in place to prevent accidents and injuries. Additionally, participants should exercise caution and ensure they are well-informed about the potential risks associated with these rituals.

Title: Groom Injured During Jewish Wedding Tradition in Bnei Brak

Pinagmumulan:
– Medical treatment provided by United Hatzalah
– Further treatment at Mayanei HaYeshua Medical Center

By Mampho Brescia

Kaugnay na Post

agham

Ang Pagtuklas ng mga Stem Cell sa Spine ay Nagbabadya sa Paglaganap ng Tumor

Septiyembre 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha
agham

Nakuha ng Juno Mission ng NASA ang Nakamamanghang Larawan ng Jupiter at ng Bulkan nitong Buwan na Io

Septiyembre 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
agham

Ang United Arab Emirates Space Agency ay Nagtatakda ng mga Tanawin sa Asteroid Belt

Septiyembre 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Naiwan ka

agham

Ang Pagtuklas ng mga Stem Cell sa Spine ay Nagbabadya sa Paglaganap ng Tumor

Septiyembre 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
agham

Nakuha ng Juno Mission ng NASA ang Nakamamanghang Larawan ng Jupiter at ng Bulkan nitong Buwan na Io

Septiyembre 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
agham

Ang United Arab Emirates Space Agency ay Nagtatakda ng mga Tanawin sa Asteroid Belt

Septiyembre 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
agham

Ang Pinagmulan ng Vertebral Bones at ang kanilang Papel sa Tumor Metastasis

Septiyembre 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments