For decades, scientists have grappled with the elusive nature of neutrinos, fundamental particles that play a significant role in the early universe. These “ghost particles” interact only weakly with normal matter, making them notoriously difficult to study. But now, the international collaboration known as Project 8 has made a groundbreaking achievement, using Cyclotron Radiation Emission Spectroscopy (CRES) to measure the mass of neutrinos.

In a recent publication in Physical Review Letters, Project 8 researchers demonstrated the viability of the CRES method for determining neutrino mass. By analyzing the energy spectrum of electrons emitted during the beta decay of tritium, the team was able to infer the mass of neutrinos or set an upper limit on their mass.

The key to their breakthrough lies in the precise measurement of electron energy, which is influenced by the minuscule effects of neutrino mass. Rather than directly detecting neutrinos, Project 8 focuses on measuring the frequency of electrons’ orbital motion within a magnetic field. By accurately determining the emitted microwave radiation frequency, researchers can deduce the neutrino mass.

Dr. Christine Claessens, a former PhD student and key contributor to the publication, played an instrumental role in developing an event detection system that effectively captures the characteristics of CRES features in the radio frequency signal. This allowed for the high-precision recording of tritium decay spectra and the calculation of an upper limit for neutrino mass using the CRES technique.

The initial results are extremely promising. Over an 82-day period, the Project 8 collaboration analyzed 3,770 tritium beta decay events in a sample cell the size of a pea. Significantly, the experiment successfully avoided false signals or background events that could interfere with the accurate measurement of neutrino mass.

With this breakthrough achieved, Project 8 is now preparing for the final stage of the experiment. The team plans to scale up the sample chamber from the size of a pea to a much larger one, facilitating the registration of a greater number of beta decay events. By surpassing the sensitivity of previous experiments, Project 8 aims to provide further insights into the behavior of neutrinos and deepen our understanding of the universe’s evolution.

Neutrinos are fundamental particles that interact weakly with normal matter. They are often referred to as “ghost particles” due to their ability to penetrate matter without obstruction.

Measuring neutrino mass is a significant challenge due to the weak nature of their interactions. Project 8 uses Cyclotron Radiation Emission Spectroscopy (CRES) to indirectly measure neutrino mass by analyzing the energy spectrum of electrons emitted during tritium beta decay.

Project 8’s achievement in using CRES to measure neutrino mass represents a major milestone in particle physics. It provides valuable insights into the behavior of neutrinos and contributes to our overall understanding of the universe’s evolution.

Following their successful proof of principle, Project 8 is now focused on scaling up their experiment. They plan to create a larger sample chamber to accommodate more beta decay events, surpassing the sensitivity of previous experiments and further advancing our knowledge of neutrinos.