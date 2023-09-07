Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

agham

Sinusukat ng mga Siyentista ang Sukat ng Accretion Disk ng Supermassive Black Hole sa Unang pagkakataon

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Septiyembre 7, 2023
Sinusukat ng mga Siyentista ang Sukat ng Accretion Disk ng Supermassive Black Hole sa Unang pagkakataon

Scientists have achieved a major milestone by measuring the size of the accretion disk surrounding a supermassive black hole for the first time. Accretion disks are rings of superheated gas, dust, and plasma that rotate around black holes. These disks are formed from the remnants of shredded stars, exoplanets, and other matter that was pulled toward the event horizon of the black hole. As accretion disks rotate, they emit various forms of electromagnetic radiation, such as X-rays, radio waves, and visible light, making them detectable by astronomers.

Accretion disks are most clearly visible in the infrared spectrum, emitting what researchers call a double-peak. This double-peak consists of a pair of energy spikes emitted by both halves of the accretion disk, providing information about their rotation. However, they can only reveal where the disks start and not where they end.

In a recent study published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, scientists discovered a second double-peak originating from the outer edge of an accretion disk surrounding the supermassive black hole III Zw 002. By analyzing these double-peaks, researchers determined that the radius of the accretion disk is approximately 52.4 light-days, which is more than 9,000 times the distance from Earth to the sun.

The discovery of the second double-peak could help unravel the mysteries of supermassive black holes. It provides valuable insights into the geometry of the region and offers a glimpse into the inner structure and feeding process of active galaxies. The research team plans to continue monitoring the growth of the accretion disk surrounding III Zw 002 over time.

This breakthrough is not the only significant achievement in understanding accretion disks this year. In May, scientists successfully created artificial accretion disks in the laboratory using plasma for the first time, providing valuable insights into their formation.

Pinagmumulan:
– Study published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters
– Mga Larawan ng Getty

Note: The original article contained images that have been removed for this text-based content.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Kaugnay na Post

agham

Natuklasan ng Bagong Pag-aaral Ang Pagsasama-sama ng Piroxicam sa Levonorgestrel ay Nagpapapataas ng Bisa ng Emergency Contraception

Septiyembre 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
agham

Pagbaba sa Konsentrasyon ng Lithium sa Tubig-dagat na Nakaugnay sa Klima at Tectonic na Aktibidad

Septiyembre 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha
agham

Binubuksan ng Ingenuity Helicopter ng NASA ang Pintuan sa Magnetic Field Studies sa Mars

Septiyembre 9, 2023 Robert Andrew

Naiwan ka

Teknolohiya

Epic Games Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard Retiring

Septiyembre 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Teknolohiya

Toyota GR Corolla Morizo ​​vs. Honda Civic Type-R: Isang Malapit na U-Drag Race

Septiyembre 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
agham

Natuklasan ng Bagong Pag-aaral Ang Pagsasama-sama ng Piroxicam sa Levonorgestrel ay Nagpapapataas ng Bisa ng Emergency Contraception

Septiyembre 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Balita

Pagbabagong Karanasan ng User: Ang Ebolusyon ng Display Panel Technology

Septiyembre 9, 2023 0 Comments