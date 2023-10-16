Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

Paparating na Workshop para Magbigay ng Patnubay para sa Pagreretiro at Mga Matandang Indibidwal

In a recent interview on Monday’s Morning Focus, Alan Morrissey discussed an upcoming workshop aimed at supporting individuals considering retirement and the elderly. The workshop, scheduled for this Friday, will be held at the Court House Gallery in Ennis.

The Clare Older People’s Council, represented by Maurice Harvey, has organized similar events in the past, which have been successful in providing valuable guidance to the target audience. This upcoming workshop aims to build on that success.

Sharon Cahir from Cahir & Co Solicitors outlined the contents of the workshop, which will offer valuable information and advice for those contemplating retirement and elderly individuals. While specific topics were not mentioned, it is likely that the workshop will cover aspects such as financial planning, legal considerations, health and well-being, and social support systems.

Retirement can be a challenging transition for many individuals, and having the necessary knowledge and resources can make the process smoother. This workshop aims to address the concerns and questions that arise during this stage of life, equipping attendees with the information they need to make informed decisions.

The Court House Gallery in Ennis provides an ideal location for this workshop, offering a comfortable and accessible venue for participants. It is crucial to note that there may be a limited number of spaces available, so it is advisable to register early to secure a spot.

By attending this workshop, individuals contemplating retirement and the elderly can gain invaluable insights and guidance to navigate this significant life transition effectively. The organizers aim to provide a supportive and informative environment where attendees can connect with experts and fellow peers facing similar situations.

