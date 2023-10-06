Sinusubaybayan ng Mga Siyentipikong Mamamayan ang Mga Signal ng Radyo Sa Panahon ng Mga Eclipse ng Solar

During the American solar eclipses of October 2023 and April 2024, hundreds of amateur radio enthusiasts will take to the airwaves to help scientists investigate the effects of cosmic events on radio signals. The ham radio community, as they are often called, will use their radio equipment to monitor how radio transmissions are affected when the Moon blocks the Sun.

One such enthusiast is Todd Baker, an industrial conveyor belt salesman from Indiana, who has a huge tower of antennas in his backyard. Baker, known by his call-sign W1TOD, has a collection of spiky antennae that allow him to make long-distance transmissions across the US and even to other parts of the world. The radio waves he transmits can bounce off the ionosphere, an atmospheric layer located between 50-400 miles above the Earth’s surface, enabling him to communicate over long distances.

Solar eclipses are known to affect radio transmissions, and Baker and hundreds of other amateur radio enthusiasts will intentionally fill the airwaves during the upcoming eclipses as part of a giant experiment. These eclipses provide an opportunity to observe the fluctuating behavior of the ionosphere on a large scale since the shadow cast by the Moon during an eclipse is unique and travels quickly across the Earth’s surface.

The experiment is led by Nathaniel Frissell, a space physicist and electrical engineer at the University of Scranton, who has formed a citizen science collective called HamSCI. This collective allows amateur radio operators to share their experiences and observations during the eclipses with scientists.

The ionosphere is a complex and ever-changing layer of the atmosphere, making it difficult for scientists to fully understand. The fluctuation of the ionosphere is influenced by the presence or absence of the Sun, leading to changes in the behavior of radio waves. By studying how solar eclipses affect radio broadcasts, scientists hope to gain a better understanding of this phenomenon.

Overall, the participation of amateur radio enthusiasts in this experiment provides a unique opportunity for scientists to collect data on the effects of solar eclipses on radio signals. It is an example of how citizen scientists can contribute to scientific research and further our understanding of the world around us.

