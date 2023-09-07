Buhay siyudad

Early Ancestors of Humans Intentionally Made Spheres, New Study Suggests

ByRobert Andrew

Septiyembre 7, 2023
Archaeologists have long debated the origins and purpose of tennis ball-sized “spheroids” discovered in ancient sites. A recent study led by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem sheds light on the matter. The researchers examined 150 limestone spheroids dating back 1.4 million years, found in Israel’s ’Ubeidiya archaeological site. Using 3D analysis, they found evidence that these spheres were intentionally crafted.

The study suggests that the early hominins, whose exact lineage is still unknown, were attempting to achieve the perfect sphere. While the stones did not become smoother during the process, they did become markedly more spherical. The researchers argue that this intentional shaping indicates a preconceived idea and cognitive capacity among our ancient ancestors.

The discovery opens up possibilities for further study. Julia Cabanas, an archaeologist at France’s National Museum of Natural History, suggests that similar techniques could be applied to other spheroids, such as those found in the Olduvai Gorge in Tanzania dating back 2 million years. Unraveling the purpose behind these spheres, however, remains a mystery.

Various theories have been proposed. Some speculate that the spheroids were used as tools for extracting marrow from bones or grinding up plants. Others believe they may have had symbolic or artistic value. Cabanas acknowledges that all hypotheses are possible but admits that the true answers may never be known.

This new study adds to our understanding of the early human ancestors’ cognitive abilities and their capacity for purposefully shaping objects. The intentional creation of these spheres demonstrates a level of planning and skill among ancient hominins that was previously unknown.

Pinagmumulan:
– Title: Early Ancestors of Humans Intentionally Made Spheres, New Study Suggests
– Source: TheGuardian.com

By Robert Andrew

