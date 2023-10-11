Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

Ang Mga Pambihirang Maagang Cambrian Microfossil ay Nagbibigay ng Mga Bagong Insight sa mga Cycloneuralians

Gabriel Botha

Oktubre 11, 2023
An international research team led by Prof. Zhang Huaqiao has made an exciting discovery in the field of paleontology. They have uncovered extraordinary early Cambrian microfossils that preserve the introvert musculature of cycloneuralians, a group of animals including roundworms, horsehair worms, mud dragons, and many others. This discovery provides valuable insights into the early evolution of cycloneuralians, which are closely related to arthropods, the most successful animals on Earth.

The study, published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences, highlights the significance of these microfossils in understanding the functional morphology and evolutionary significance of early Cambrian organisms. The fossils, found in the Kuanchuanpu Formation of China, are exceptionally well-preserved and provide evidence of the musculature of these ancient animals.

The researchers describe three phosphatized specimens, with one in particular (NIGP179459) being better preserved. This specimen consists of five interconnected rings, as well as radial and longitudinal structures. The rings and structures are interpreted as fossilized muscles, representing different groups of muscles such as circular and longitudinal muscles.

Based on their arrangement and texture, the researchers suggest that these microfossils belong to the priapulans, a group of marine worms. The presence of a muscular grid suggests a similarity to priapulans, while the hexaradial symmetry is comparable to scalidophorans.

Overall, these extraordinary microfossils provide valuable insights into the anatomy and evolutionary relationships of early Cambrian cycloneuralians. They contribute to our understanding of the diversity and complexity of ancient organisms and shed light on the origins of arthropods and other successful animal groups.

– Mga Pamamaraan ng Royal Society B: Biological Sciences

