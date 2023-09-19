Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

agham

Ang Newfoundland Landscape ay Maaaring Magbigay ng Mga Clue sa Buhay sa Mars

ByRobert Andrew

Septiyembre 19, 2023
Ang Newfoundland Landscape ay Maaaring Magbigay ng Mga Clue sa Buhay sa Mars

Researcher Penny Morrill is investigating the unique landscape of Newfoundland’s Tablelands in Gros Morne National Park, which she believes may hold important insights into the possibility of life on Mars. The Tablelands, composed of orange peridotite rocks, resemble the Martian landscape and have a high concentration of toxic metals that prevent plant life from thriving. Morrill’s research, funded by the Canadian Space Agency, focuses on the presence of bacteria in the local stream that survive in the high pH currents resulting from a natural process called serpentinization. She believes that serpentinization also occurs on Mars and aims to understand what the Tablelands can reveal about the potential for past or current life on the Red Planet.

Serpentinization is a reaction between groundwater and peridotite rocks, creating extreme conditions for life. The high pH levels increase to levels comparable to bleach, making it a challenging environment for organisms. However, Morrill and her team have discovered bacteria in the Tablelands that can survive in these conditions by using carbon monoxide as an energy source, rather than carbon dioxide as most organisms do. This finding suggests the possibility of a unique ecosystem rooted in serpentinization.

Morrill’s research has led to the identification of white carbonate precipitate springs in the Tablelands, which indicate locations where serpentinization is occurring. By studying these springs, she hopes to find evidence of life or biomolecules that have been brought to the surface without the need for extensive drilling. She believes that similar ecosystems may exist on Mars, making these sites potential targets for future exploration.

Another researcher, Haley Sapers, is studying the potential connection between serpentinization and the presence of methane on Mars. Sapers focuses on methane seeps in extremely salty cold springs on Axel Heiberg Island in Nunavut, Canada, which serve as an analogue for the methane release that may be happening on Mars.

While the research is ongoing and the answers are yet to be discovered, the investigations in Newfoundland and Nunavut continue to captivate public interest and offer the possibility of unlocking secrets about the potential for life beyond Earth.

Sources: CBC News, NASA

By Robert Andrew

Kaugnay na Post

agham

Pag-unawa sa Cookies at Mga Patakaran sa Privacy

Septiyembre 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha
agham

Noctalgia: Ang Kalungkutan ng Pagkawala ng Night Sky

Septiyembre 22, 2023 Mampho Brescia
agham

Dalawang Bagong Alien Mineral ang Natuklasan sa Somalian Meteorite

Septiyembre 22, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Naiwan ka

agham

Pag-unawa sa Cookies at Mga Patakaran sa Privacy

Septiyembre 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
agham

Noctalgia: Ang Kalungkutan ng Pagkawala ng Night Sky

Septiyembre 22, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
agham

Dalawang Bagong Alien Mineral ang Natuklasan sa Somalian Meteorite

Septiyembre 22, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
agham

Natuklasan ang Deep-Sea Virus sa Mariana Trench

Septiyembre 22, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments