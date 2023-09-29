Inihayag ng Bagong Pagtuklas ang Mga Labi ng DNA sa Mga Sinaunang Sea Turtle Fossil

Researchers have made a groundbreaking discovery in ancient fossils, finding remnants of DNA in the remains of a sea turtle dating back 6 million years. This finding marks a rare instance of genetic material being identified in such ancient vertebrate fossils.

The fossil, which was excavated along Panama’s Caribbean coast in 2015, contains well-preserved bone cells called osteocytes. The researchers were able to identify the presence of DNA remnants in the cell nuclei of some of these osteocytes. It is important to note that the researchers did not extract DNA, but rather recognized the presence of DNA traces.

DNA is known to be highly perishable, making this discovery particularly significant. In fact, the only other vertebrate fossils to have been found with similar DNA remnants are two dinosaurs, Tyrannosaurus and Brachylophosaurus. DNA remnants have also been reported in insects dating back tens of millions of years.

The sea turtle fossil belongs to the same genus, Lepidochelys, as the Kemp’s ridley turtle and the olive ridley turtle. The Kemp’s ridley is the smallest sea turtle species and primarily found in the Gulf of Mexico, while the olive ridley has a wider distribution in the Pacific, Indian, and Atlantic oceans.

This discovery provides valuable insights into the evolutionary history of the Lepidochelys genus. While the remains did not allow for species identification, they represent the oldest-known member of this genus. The researchers believe that future studies may enable the sequencing of small pieces of DNA and offer even more information about the close relatives of ancient species.

Overall, this discovery highlights the potential for extracting genetic material from ancient fossils and deepening our understanding of evolutionary history.

