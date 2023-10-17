Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

agham

Ipinagpaliban ang Spacewalk sa International Space Station Dahil sa Coolant Leak

ByMampho Brescia

Oktubre 17, 2023
Ipinagpaliban ang Spacewalk sa International Space Station Dahil sa Coolant Leak

Due to a coolant leak from a backup radiator on the International Space Station’s Nauka multipurpose laboratory module, a scheduled spacewalk has been postponed until later this year. The coolant leak, which was discovered on October 9th, has been stopped, but engineers need more time to analyze the situation and prevent any trace amounts from entering internal systems.

Although the coolant is not toxic or hazardous to the crew, experts are working on preventing equipment degradation. The delay of the spacewalk does not affect the operations of the space station. Instead, another spacewalk is scheduled for October 30th. During this spacewalk, NASA astronauts Loral O’Hara and Jasmin Moghbeli will undertake various repair tasks, such as removing a faulty electronics box and replacing a Trundle Bearing Assembly.

This spacewalk will mark the first for both astronauts. In addition to this, Loral O’Hara and ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen will conduct a spacewalk later this year, known as U.S. Spacewalk 90. This mission will involve collecting samples from the exterior of the space station to analyze for microorganisms. They will also replace a high-definition camera and perform maintenance work for future spacewalks.

Furthermore, Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub are still scheduled to perform their spacewalk on October 25th. Their mission includes installing a synthetic radar communications system and deploying a nanosatellite to test solar sail technology. Additionally, they will inspect and photograph the backup radiator that leaked on the Nauka module.

The Expedition 70 crew members have been busy preparing for these spacewalks, conducting various tasks such as servicing spacesuits and conducting cargo operations. These preparations highlight the challenges and importance of maintaining and conducting operations on the International Space Station.

Pinagmumulan:
– NASA

By Mampho Brescia

Kaugnay na Post

agham

Salamat Hubert Reeves: A Legacy of Peace and Environmental Advocacy

Oktubre 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
agham

Natuklasan ng mga Siyentista ang Paraan para Gumawa ng mga Kalsada sa Buwan Gamit ang Natunaw na Lunar Soil

Oktubre 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha
agham

Mga Panganib ng Kontaminasyon ng Nanoplastics at Metal sa Freshwater Ecosystem na Kinilala ng Internasyonal na Pag-aaral

Oktubre 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Naiwan ka

agham

Salamat Hubert Reeves: A Legacy of Peace and Environmental Advocacy

Oktubre 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
agham

Natuklasan ng mga Siyentista ang Paraan para Gumawa ng mga Kalsada sa Buwan Gamit ang Natunaw na Lunar Soil

Oktubre 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
agham

Ipinagpaliban ang Spacewalk sa International Space Station Dahil sa Coolant Leak

Oktubre 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
agham

Mga Panganib ng Kontaminasyon ng Nanoplastics at Metal sa Freshwater Ecosystem na Kinilala ng Internasyonal na Pag-aaral

Oktubre 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments