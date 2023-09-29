Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

agham

Gumagamit ang mga Siyentista ng Keck Cosmic Web Imager para Makita ang Cosmic Web na Walang Pag-iilaw

ByGabriel Botha

Septiyembre 29, 2023
Gumagamit ang mga Siyentista ng Keck Cosmic Web Imager para Makita ang Cosmic Web na Walang Pag-iilaw

Astronomers have been able to observe the cosmic web, the large-scale structure that connects galaxies and galaxy clusters, without the need for illumination, thanks to the Keck Cosmic Web Imager (KCWI). This breakthrough was made possible by the instrument’s ability to measure the presence of neutral hydrogen, the main component of the cosmic web. Specifically, the KCWI looks for the soft glow of excited hydrogen through a specific wavelength called the Lyman Alpha line.

The KCWI, designed by Professor Christopher Martin of Caltech, is installed on the W. M. Keck Observatory in Hawaiʻi. By measuring the Lyman alpha emissions at different wavelengths, the team is not only able to determine the shape of the cosmic web in two dimensions but also calculate the distance of the emission sources.

Understanding the structures of the cosmic web is crucial for our understanding of the universe as a whole. The web provides gas to galaxies, influencing their evolution, and also helps scientists study the behavior of dark matter, a hypothetical substance that encompasses galaxies and constitutes most of the matter in the universe. The cosmic web is said to trace the location of dark matter, which can only be detected through its gravitational interactions.

By creating a 3D map of the cosmic web, astronomers gain valuable insights into the architecture of the universe and the mechanics of galaxy formation. The study detailing this achievement is published in Nature Astronomy.

Pinagmulan: Nature Astronomy

Note: The source article contained an image and an embedded video, which have been removed in this rewritten version.

By Gabriel Botha

Kaugnay na Post

agham

Pag-unawa sa Interstellar Objects Sa pamamagitan ng X-ray, Sabi ng Mga Siyentipiko

Septiyembre 30, 2023 Robert Andrew
agham

Generative AI Explores the P vs NP Problem: Mga Insight mula sa GPT-4

Septiyembre 30, 2023 Robert Andrew
agham

Inihayag ng Pag-aaral ang Epekto ng Methane Cycling sa Arctic Lakes sa Climate Change

Septiyembre 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Naiwan ka

agham

Pag-unawa sa Interstellar Objects Sa pamamagitan ng X-ray, Sabi ng Mga Siyentipiko

Septiyembre 30, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
agham

Generative AI Explores the P vs NP Problem: Mga Insight mula sa GPT-4

Septiyembre 30, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
agham

Inihayag ng Pag-aaral ang Epekto ng Methane Cycling sa Arctic Lakes sa Climate Change

Septiyembre 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
agham

Itinakda ng NASA at SpaceX ang Petsa ng Paglulunsad ng Oktubre para sa Psyche Mission

Septiyembre 30, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments