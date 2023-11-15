New Collider Designs: Balancing Environmental Impact and Scientific Discoveries

A recent analysis of the potential environmental impact of the proposed Cool Copper Collider (C3) has revealed that the operation of future colliders can be made more energy-efficient. However, the construction phase will continue to have the greatest influence on the carbon footprint of these facilities. The C3, a successor to CERN’s Large Hadron Collider (LHC), aims to provide a detailed investigation of the properties of the Higgs boson and other particles.

Several collider designs are currently being considered, including linear accelerators such as the International Linear Collider (ILC), the Compact Linear Collider (CLIC), and the C3. Circular colliders, namely the Future Circular Collider (FCC-ee) at CERN and the China Electron Positron Collider (CEPC) in China, are also under consideration. The analysis suggests that linear accelerators have a smaller environmental impact compared to circular designs. The compact size of linear accelerators simplifies construction and reduces material usage, resulting in a smaller carbon footprint.

The study also highlights the significance of reducing power consumption to lower the carbon impact of future colliders. Small modifications to the klystrons, responsible for generating electromagnetic fields, and changes to the structure of the beams can lead to a significant reduction in energy consumption. For example, implementing these tweaks in the C3 beam could potentially reduce energy consumption by approximately 40%.

While the Compact Linear Collider (CLIC) has the lowest overall carbon footprint, the researchers argue that the Cool Copper Collider (C3) would be the most environmentally friendly in terms of physics output. This is because C3 has a similar environmental footprint as CLIC but offers a more precise determination of the properties of the Higgs boson.

The analysis also raises questions about the sustainability of physics projects, emphasizing the need to consider environmental impact alongside financial costs. The researchers believe that studying the carbon footprint of particle physics projects is a necessary and emerging field.

