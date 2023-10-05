Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

agham

Sinusubaybayan ng Bagong Teknik ang Daloy ng mga Ion sa Mga Cell

ByMampho Brescia

Oktubre 5, 2023
Sinusubaybayan ng Bagong Teknik ang Daloy ng mga Ion sa Mga Cell

Scientists at the University of Chicago have developed a new technique to track the flow of ions inside the organelles of cells. This breakthrough provides insights into the inner workings of cells and reveals evidence that organelles do regulate ions, settling a previously debated biological question. By using tiny DNA devices that are biologically compatible and nontoxic, the researchers were able to measure ion concentrations inside specific organelles. The devices were designed to react with nearby ions, causing them to light up, which can be observed under a microscope. This allows scientists to quantify ion levels by measuring the brightness of the sensor. The study focused on two different ions—potassium and sodium—within different organelles.

Tracking potassium levels in recycling endosomes, a type of organelle involved in sorting and moving ion channels, demonstrated that ion channels are indeed active in organelles. This suggests a potential role for ion channels in diseases such as Parkinson’s. This new technique provides a way to investigate and understand the role of ions inside organelles, which has not been well explored previously. The findings have the potential to improve our understanding of cellular functions and could lead to new treatments for diseases and disorders.

Pinagmumulan:
– Nature Biotechnology (2023), DOI: 10.1038/s41587-023-01928-z

By Mampho Brescia

Kaugnay na Post

agham

Kim Kardashian at iba pang mga celebrity ay gumagamit ng mala-pusang istilo ng boses, ayon sa pag-aaral

Oktubre 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
agham

Natagpuan ang Fluorescence sa Mammals: Isang Nakakagulat na Pagtuklas

Oktubre 5, 2023 Robert Andrew
agham

Ang Draconid at Orionid Meteor Showers: Isang Celestial Treat sa Oktubre

Oktubre 5, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Naiwan ka

agham

Kim Kardashian at iba pang mga celebrity ay gumagamit ng mala-pusang istilo ng boses, ayon sa pag-aaral

Oktubre 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
agham

Natagpuan ang Fluorescence sa Mammals: Isang Nakakagulat na Pagtuklas

Oktubre 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
agham

Ang Draconid at Orionid Meteor Showers: Isang Celestial Treat sa Oktubre

Oktubre 5, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
agham

Natukoy ng Pulsar na Naglalabas ng Pinakamalaking Pagsabog Kailanman Naitala

Oktubre 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments