The History and Decline of Parrots in the Caribbean: Insights from Fossils, Archaeology, and DNA

In 1492, Christopher Columbus described the Caribbean as a place where clouds of parrots with vibrant wings covered the sun. Unfortunately, today, more than half of the known parrot species in the Caribbean are extinct. What caused the disappearance of these once thriving populations?

A recent study conducted by a team of American researchers aims to shed light on the history and impact of human activity on parrot species in the Caribbean. The islands of Cuba, Hispaniola, and Puerto Rico, along with the Bahamas, serve as the geographic home of various parrot species, including the endangered Cuban parrot (Amazona leucocephala) and Hispaniolan parrot (A. ventralis).

By examining fossil bones, archaeological specimens, and DNA samples from both ancient and modern parrots, the researchers aimed to reconstruct the historical distributions and diversity of these species. They discovered that the two study parrot species initially had a larger geographic range and a more diverse gene pool during the Ice Age. However, over time, human activities such as Indigenous (Amerindian) occupation and European colonization led to local extinctions and translocations of these parrots.

The study revealed that Indigenous peoples had been moving parrots across continents and islands for thousands of years, a practice continued by European colonists. The introduction of parrots from different areas into the Caribbean through trade further complicates the understanding of their origins. However, archaeological sites have provided evidence of parrot bones alongside other discarded remnants of ancient meals, suggesting that parrots were valued for their feathers and possibly even as a food source.

Despite the fragile nature of parrot bones, the Caribbean has surprisingly good fossil records compared to other tropical regions. These fossils, though often broken or fragmented, can still provide valuable information when combined with ancient DNA analysis.

Understanding the long-term interactions between humans and parrots is crucial for the restoration of Caribbean ecosystems. This study contributes to the ongoing efforts to protect and conserve endangered parrot species by uncovering the historical dynamics between humans and parrots in the region.

Overall, this research highlights the complex relationship between humans and wildlife, underscoring the importance of responsible conservation practices to prevent further extinctions and restore the Caribbean’s parrot populations.

Pinagmumulan:

– GrrlScientist, hosted by Forbes (No URL)

– Geology.com (No URL)

– Kristen Grace / Florida Museum (No URL)