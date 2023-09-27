Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

agham

Ang OSIRIS-REx Capsule ay Bumalik sa Earth: Nagsisimula ang Pamamaraan sa Pagkolekta ng Sample ng Asteroid

ByGabriel Botha

Septiyembre 27, 2023
Ang OSIRIS-REx Capsule ay Bumalik sa Earth: Nagsisimula ang Pamamaraan sa Pagkolekta ng Sample ng Asteroid

The OSIRIS-REx asteroid sample return capsule has successfully landed back on Earth, marking a major milestone in NASA’s mission to study cosmic material beyond the Moon. The procedure to safely collect the sample from inside the capsule has now begun at NASA’s Johnson Space Center.

Upon its arrival, the capsule was carefully opened inside a special glovebox to prevent any contamination. NASA scientists discovered “black dust and debris” inside the capsule, even before opening the main container. This exciting find suggests that the sample collected from asteroid Bennu could yield valuable insights into the formation and composition of celestial bodies.

The OSIRIS-REx mission brings back approximately 250 grams of pristine material from Bennu, making it the largest collection of cosmic material from beyond the Moon. The lid of the science canister was recently removed, revealing dark powder and sand-sized particles, most likely originating from the asteroid itself. This discovery bodes well for the upcoming procedure to open the Touch and Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism (TAGSAM).

The TAGSAM is a highly intricate instrument designed to collect material from Bennu’s surface. The team at NASA has rehearsed the procedure extensively over the past months to ensure its success. Once separated from the rest of the canister, the TAGSAM will be transferred to its own special glovebox for further examination.

To maintain the utmost precision and prevent any contamination, the sample will be revealed in a live broadcast on October 11. NASA will stream a special broadcast showcasing the complete disassembly process of the TAGSAM and the long-awaited unveiling of the sample. Viewers can watch the event on NASA TV, as well as on the agency’s online platforms and social media channels.

This mission highlights the groundbreaking work being done by NASA to advance our understanding of the cosmos and unlock the mysteries of our universe. The analysis of the asteroid sample could provide invaluable insights into the origins of our solar system and shed light on the potential for extraterrestrial life.

Pinagmumulan:
– OSIRIS-REx mission ng NASA
– NASA TV

By Gabriel Botha

Kaugnay na Post

agham

Ang Scientific Instrument sa Chandrayaan-3 Module ay Nagpapadala ng Sapat na Data para sa Hinaharap na Exoplanet Study

Septiyembre 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
agham

Chandrayaan-3: Hope Fades para sa Vikram Lander at Pragyan Rover

Septiyembre 28, 2023 Robert Andrew
agham

Ang Mga Obserbasyon ng JWST ay Nagmumungkahi ng Stellar Contamination na Nakakasagabal sa Mga Pagsukat ng TRAPPIST-1b Exoplanet

Septiyembre 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Naiwan ka

agham

Ang Scientific Instrument sa Chandrayaan-3 Module ay Nagpapadala ng Sapat na Data para sa Hinaharap na Exoplanet Study

Septiyembre 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
agham

Chandrayaan-3: Hope Fades para sa Vikram Lander at Pragyan Rover

Septiyembre 28, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
agham

Ang Mga Obserbasyon ng JWST ay Nagmumungkahi ng Stellar Contamination na Nakakasagabal sa Mga Pagsukat ng TRAPPIST-1b Exoplanet

Septiyembre 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
agham

Isa pang Malapit na Tawag: Ang Asteroid 2023 SW6 ay Papalapit sa Daigdig

Septiyembre 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments