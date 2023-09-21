Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

Gumagawa ang mga Scientist ng Full-Length Spider Silk Fibers Gamit ang Genetically Modified Silkworms

ByRobert Andrew

Septiyembre 21, 2023
Scientists have achieved a major breakthrough by successfully producing full-length spider silk fibers using genetically modified silkworms. This silk has immense potential as a scalable, sustainable, and high-quality alternative to synthetic fibers like nylon.

Silkworm silk is the only animal silk fiber that is commercially produced on a large scale, thanks to well-established rearing techniques. However, conventional silkworm silk has a reputation for being brittle. On the other hand, spider silk is incredibly strong and tough. The challenge has been finding a way to produce spider silk on a large scale due to spiders’ cannibalistic nature.

In this study, researchers used genetic modification techniques to engineer silkworms with the ability to produce spider silk fibers. They inserted a silk protein from an orb-weaving spider into the silkworm’s DNA, replacing the gene responsible for the silkworm’s primary silk protein. This approach, known as CRISPR-Cas9, allowed for the successful activation of the spider silk gene without interfering with the silkworm’s natural silk production.

The resulting fibers exceeded expectations, displaying high tensile strength and toughness. Surprisingly, the fibers were also more flexible than anticipated. This breakthrough has significant implications for various industries, including biomedical engineering, aerospace technology, and smart materials for the military. The spider silk produced is even six times tougher than Kevlar, a material commonly used in bulletproof vests.

The researchers aim to further refine this process by developing genetically modified silkworms capable of producing spider silk fibers using natural and engineered amino acids. They believe this approach has vast potential for creating even stronger and more versatile silk fibers.

The ability to produce spider silk fibers using genetically modified silkworms not only offers a sustainable alternative to synthetic fibers but also presents opportunities for addressing global demands. The fibers can be used as surgical sutures, addressing the need for over 300 million procedures annually.

Pinagmumulan:
– Donghua University
– EurekAlert

