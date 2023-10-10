Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

agham

Makatipid ng $160 sa Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ Telescope sa Amazon Prime Day 2023

ByGabriel Botha

Oktubre 10, 2023
Makatipid ng $160 sa Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ Telescope sa Amazon Prime Day 2023

The Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ telescope is currently on sale for $160 off during Amazon Prime Day 2023. This telescope, which we rated four out of five stars in our review, is an ideal option for beginners and is featured at the top of our Best beginner telescope buying guide.

With a 130mm aperture, this telescope is great for viewing galaxies, nebulas, planets, and star clusters. It comes with all the necessary accessories, including eyepieces, a finderscope, a smartphone dock, and a tripod. Whether you have some constellation knowledge or are a complete beginner, this telescope is simple to use. You can navigate the night sky using the red dot finderscope or use the smartphone adapter dock for automated guidance through the StarSense app.

The Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ offers enough power to view favorite celestial objects like Jupiter and Saturn. This is a great opportunity to get a beginner-friendly telescope at a discounted price.

For more information on other telescope deals and discounts during Amazon Prime Day 2023, visit our Amazon Prime Day hub.

By Gabriel Botha

Kaugnay na Post

agham

Psyche Mission ng NASA: Paggalugad sa Isang Asteroid na Mayaman sa Metal

Oktubre 10, 2023 Robert Andrew
agham

Ginagamit ng mga Astrophysicist ang James Webb Space Telescope upang Pag-aralan ang isang Volatile Star

Oktubre 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
agham

Paghahanda para sa Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope ng NASA: Gamit ang Komunidad ng Agham upang I-maximize ang Potensyal na Siyentipiko

Oktubre 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Naiwan ka

agham

Psyche Mission ng NASA: Paggalugad sa Isang Asteroid na Mayaman sa Metal

Oktubre 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
agham

Ginagamit ng mga Astrophysicist ang James Webb Space Telescope upang Pag-aralan ang isang Volatile Star

Oktubre 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
agham

Paghahanda para sa Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope ng NASA: Gamit ang Komunidad ng Agham upang I-maximize ang Potensyal na Siyentipiko

Oktubre 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
agham

Pinipigilan ng Lab-Made Enzyme ang Pagbuo ng Toxic Protein Clumps sa Huntington's Disease

Oktubre 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments