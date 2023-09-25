Ang Epekto ng Pagbabago ng Klima sa Antarctic Sea Ice ay umabot sa mga Rekord na Antas

The US National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC) recently announced that sea ice surrounding Antarctica reached record low levels this winter, raising concerns among scientists about the increasing influence of climate change in the southern pole. This shift has the potential to severely affect animals such as penguins that rely on the sea ice for breeding and raising their young. Additionally, it contributes to global warming by reducing the amount of sunlight reflected back into space by the white ice.

According to the NSIDC, Antarctic sea ice extent peaked this year on September 10th, covering 16.96 million square kilometers, the lowest winter maximum since satellite records began in 1979. This is approximately 1 million square kilometers less than the previous record set in 1986. Senior scientist Walt Meier stated that it is not just a record-breaking year, but an extreme one.

The reversal of seasons in the Southern Hemisphere plays a role in the timing of sea ice formation and melting. Generally, sea ice reaches its maximum extent around September towards the end of winter and reaches its lowest point in February or March as summer comes to a close.

In addition to the winter record low, the summer Antarctic sea ice extent also hit a record low in February, surpassing the previous mark set in 2022.

While the Arctic has experienced significant impacts from climate change, the effects on sea ice in the Antarctic region have been less certain. However, the recent shift towards record-low conditions has raised concerns among scientists that climate change may finally be manifesting itself in Antarctic sea ice.

While it is still too early to draw definitive conclusions, a study published in the journal Communications Earth and Environment suggests that climate change, particularly warming ocean temperatures driven by human-caused greenhouse gas emissions, may be contributing to the decreased sea ice levels observed since 2016. The study emphasizes the urgent need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in order to protect these critical frozen areas.

Overall, the record low levels of sea ice in Antarctica serve as a stark reminder of the impact of climate change on our planet’s delicate ecosystems. Efforts to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions are crucial in order to protect these vulnerable regions and the species that depend on them.

Pinagmumulan:

– US National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC)

- Reuters