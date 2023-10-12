Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

agham

Ang Mga Tanong sa Kapaligiran ng Physicist Ranga Dias' Supposed Breakthrough

ByGabriel Botha

Oktubre 12, 2023
Ang Mga Tanong sa Kapaligiran ng Physicist Ranga Dias' Supposed Breakthrough

Physicist Ranga Dias, who gained significant recognition for his supposed discovery of a room-temperature superconducting material, is facing scrutiny as a third research paper by him is being retracted. Despite being hailed as a groundbreaking scientist, evidence of data manipulation and plagiarism has surfaced, and earlier papers by Dias have already been retracted from prestigious journals.

This scandal is part of a larger issue regarding dubious results making their way into top scientific journals. There have been claims that researchers feel the need to exaggerate the risks of their work to get published in high-impact journals like Nature. The pressure to produce sensational and newsworthy papers may incentivize scientists to inflate the significance or originality of their findings.

While there are doubts about the integrity of Dias’ research, there is also the possibility that his materials do exhibit the properties he claimed. Manipulated data does not necessarily invalidate the existence of superconductivity. There have been cases where scientists manipulated data but were ultimately proven correct.

Superconductors, which were discovered in the early 20th century, have the ability to conduct electrical currents with zero resistance when cooled. The challenge has been to achieve this phenomenon at higher temperatures for practical use. A room-temperature superconductor has long been a goal for researchers in the field.

If Dias’ findings are indeed true, there are still questions about their practical applications. It is possible that even a room-temperature superconductor would require some degree of cooling to achieve sufficient current for practical use. The potential uses would depend on the innovations and creativity of applied scientists and engineers.

The scrutiny surrounding Dias’ research serves as a reminder that extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence. While his findings, if true, could be significant, they may not necessarily transform civilization as some have suggested. The direction of scientific discoveries, especially in condensed matter physics, is unpredictable and often dependent on further exploration and application.

Pinagmumulan:
– F.D. Flam, The New York Times.

By Gabriel Botha

Kaugnay na Post

agham

Mas Pinipili ng Babae ang Pisikal na Lakas sa Mga Panandaliang Relasyon, ngunit Kaakibat na Katatawanan para sa Pangmatagalang Tagumpay

Oktubre 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
agham

Gabay sa Ligtas na Pagtingin at Pagkuha ng larawan sa Annular Solar Eclipse

Oktubre 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
agham

Mga Satellite sa Kalawakan: Isang Banta sa Astronomy ng Radyo at Ating Koneksyon sa Cosmos

Oktubre 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Naiwan ka

agham

Mas Pinipili ng Babae ang Pisikal na Lakas sa Mga Panandaliang Relasyon, ngunit Kaakibat na Katatawanan para sa Pangmatagalang Tagumpay

Oktubre 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
agham

Gabay sa Ligtas na Pagtingin at Pagkuha ng larawan sa Annular Solar Eclipse

Oktubre 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
agham

Mga Satellite sa Kalawakan: Isang Banta sa Astronomy ng Radyo at Ating Koneksyon sa Cosmos

Oktubre 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
agham

Fluorescence na Ginamit upang Sukatin ang Mga Antas ng Stress sa Mga Soybean na Nalantad sa Ozone

Oktubre 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments