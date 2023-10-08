Buhay siyudad

Paglalahad ng Bagong Teknolohiya at ang Kapangyarihan ng AI

agham

L1 Mission ni Aditya sa Track upang Maabot ang L1 Point sa 18 Araw: ISRO Chairman

ByRobert Andrew

Oktubre 8, 2023
L1 Mission ni Aditya sa Track upang Maabot ang L1 Point sa 18 Araw: ISRO Chairman

ISRO Chairman S Somanath has confirmed that the Aditya L1 Mission is progressing satisfactorily and is expected to reach the L1 Point in the next 18 days. This mission aims to study the sun’s corona and its dynamics.

In addition to the Aditya L1 Mission, ISRO is also planning to launch the X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) in December. The XPoSat is designed to study the polarization of cosmic X-rays.

During a briefing at the Hacking and Cyber Briefing Conference, Somnath highlighted the challenges faced by ISRO in securing India’s space infrastructure. He expressed concerns about the increasing threats posed by actors in the neighborhood who are attempting to penetrate India’s space systems.

ISRO has taken proactive measures to mitigate these threats. The agency has implemented a practice of identifying and addressing vulnerabilities at the design stage itself. This approach ensures that intranet and internet systems are physically separated, and threats are contained at the interface.

By adopting these security measures, ISRO aims to prevent any potential threats from infiltrating deeper into the space infrastructure. The agency remains committed to safeguarding the country’s space assets.

Pinagmumulan:
– ISRO Chairman S Somanath, speaking at a media briefing in Kochi
– ISRO’s Aditya L1 Mission and X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat)

Kahulugan:
– L1 Point: A point in space where the gravitational forces of two celestial bodies roughly balance each other.
– X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat): A satellite designed to study the polarization of cosmic X-rays.

By Robert Andrew

Kaugnay na Post

agham

Ang mga nanalo ng Nobel Prize ng 2023 ay inihayag

Oktubre 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha
agham

Ang Kahalagahan ng Pamamahala ng Mga Setting ng Cookie para sa Privacy at Personalization

Oktubre 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha
agham

Nagsasagawa ang ISRO ng Trajectory Correction sa Aditya-L1 Spacecraft

Oktubre 8, 2023 Robert Andrew

Naiwan ka

agham

Ang mga nanalo ng Nobel Prize ng 2023 ay inihayag

Oktubre 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
agham

Ang Kahalagahan ng Pamamahala ng Mga Setting ng Cookie para sa Privacy at Personalization

Oktubre 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
agham

Nagsasagawa ang ISRO ng Trajectory Correction sa Aditya-L1 Spacecraft

Oktubre 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
agham

India Should Avoid the Space Race, Says New Book

Oktubre 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments